Letitia Sim breaks second SEA Games record in as many days as Singapore swimmers bag 3 more golds
Letitia Sim set a new games and national record in the 200m individual medley, winning gold.
SINGAPORE: Singapore's national swimmers brought home three gold and silver medals apiece and two bronzes on Thursday (Dec 11) - the second day of competition in the pool at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games.
Both Letitia Sim and Mikkel Lee repeated their gold medal-winning feats from the day before, with Gan Ching Hwee also winning gold.
Sim set a new Games and national record in the 200m individual medley, clocking in at 2:13.42.
It was her second gold medal of the Games. Sim had won gold in the women's 50m breaststroke the day before, breaking a SEA Games record along the way.
Quah Jing Wen, who won bronze in the 2023 edition of the event, finished fourth with a time of 2:17.42.
In the men's 50m freestyle final, Lee made it two gold medals in as many days as he won with a time of 21.92s, a new personal best. Teong Tzen Wei, with a time of 22.42s, ensured that Singapore took home the silver medal as well.
Gan successfully defended her women's 200m freestyle crown - setting a new personal best along the way - with a timing of 2:00.02. Quah Jing Wen, at 2.04.29, finished sixth.
Quah Zheng Wen took the silver medal in the men's 50m backstroke final with a time of 25.43s. Tedd Windsor III Heng, 17, at his maiden SEA Games, finished fourth with a new personal best of 25.56s.
In the men's 100m breaststroke final, 21-year-old Games debutant Chan Chun Ho won the silver medal, clocking a time of 1:01.72. Maximillian Ang took the bronze medal (1:02.35), repeating his bronze medal effort in the same event in 2023.
The Singapore men's team secured bronze in the 4x200m freestyle event, behind Vietnam and Malaysia. The team of Glen Lim, Ardi Azman, Jonathan Tan and Quah Zheng Wen clocked a time of 7:21.13.
Levenia Sim finished seventh in the women's 50m backstroke final with a time of 29.86s.
