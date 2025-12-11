Letitia Sim breaks second SEA Games record in as many days as Singapore swimmers bag 3 more golds

SINGAPORE: Singapore's national swimmers brought home three gold and silver medals apiece and two bronzes on Thursday (Dec 11) - the second day of competition in the pool at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games.

Both Letitia Sim and Mikkel Lee repeated their gold medal-winning feats from the day before, with Gan Ching Hwee also winning gold.

Sim set a new Games and national record in the 200m individual medley, clocking in at 2:13.42.

It was her second gold medal of the Games. Sim had won gold in the women's 50m breaststroke the day before, breaking a SEA Games record along the way.

Quah Jing Wen, who won bronze in the 2023 edition of the event, finished fourth with a time of 2:17.42.