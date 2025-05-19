CNA Explains: What's behind the surge in sea robberies in the Singapore Strait?

What's being stolen?

The sea robbers here tend to go after portable items not secured to ships. These include engine and generator spare parts, as well as scrap metal.

In other incidents, ship stores such as padlocks and work tools like a hand drill and a jig saw machine were looted.

Robbers sometimes make off with personal belongings too.

However, in half of the incidents in the Singapore Strait this year, the perpetrators actually left empty-handed.

Who are these robbers?

Maritime security researcher Ian Storey told CNA the majority of the attacks occurred in Indonesian waters. A number of organised criminal gangs, believed to be operating from the Riau Islands, were said to be behind most of them, he added.

The ringleaders of these gangs often employ fishermen who find themselves temporarily out of work, noted the senior fellow in the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute think tank.

Mr Toby Stephens from global maritime law firm HFW said the robbers also appear to be based in the more remote islands of Indonesia, such as Pulau Cula.

"In many cases they are opportunistically taking advantage of their remote location, which makes tracking, tracing and pursuit of the perpetrators more difficult," said the head of HFW's Asia-Pacific crisis management team.

"The evidence suggests that they are low-level, opportunistic criminals; armed, but rarely violent; and unidentified and elusive."

What's their modus operandi?

In all of the 50 incidents this year, the robbers targeted mostly large bulk carriers and tankers while they were sailing.

Most of the attacks took place during the early hours of the day, typically between 1am to 6am.

The robbers tended to travel on small vessels such as boats and sampans, which are wooden boats with a flat bottom. They would approach the back of the ships such as the aft deck or the stern, and climb up the hull using hooks or ropes.

Most of them were armed with knives. Some other weapons include hammers and parangs, which are cleavers commonly used in Malaysia and Indonesia. In three incidents, the perpetrators carried guns.

When the culprits are armed, the incident is typically classified as Category 3 and upwards.

Majority of the reports in the Singapore Strait this year were spread across Categories 3 and 4, which are seen as "less" or "least" significant.

Five incidents were assessed as Category 2, with crew members tied up in some cases. But nothing reported so far has been classed as Category 1.

Incidents in this category involve a large number of armed perpetrators, with the crew suffering some form of injury or physical violence and the ship either hijacked or its cargo such as oil plundered.