Search underway for man who fell into the waters off Changi

SINGAPORE: The search is underway for a man who fell into the waters off Changi on Monday (Mar 31).



The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was alerted to an incident off Changi at approximately 12.20am, it said on Monday.



The man reportedly fell into the water from a moored barge, read the media statement.

MPA and the Police Coast Guard have deployed assets to search for the missing person.

MPA has also issued a navigation broadcast advising passing vessels to keep a lookout, said the authority.



CNA has contacted MPA for more information.