Singapore to build second airport logistics park to boost cargo capacity

SINGAPORE: From 2030, Singapore will build a second logistics park at Changi Airport to expand the capacity of the existing facility there and strengthen the country's position as a regional air cargo hub.

This will increase Changi Airport’s overall cargo handling capacity from 3 million tonnes per year currently to 5.4 million tonnes per year, said Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong on Thursday (Oct 3).

The new park will allow Singapore to anchor more logistics companies and their activities, including regional distribution centres and freight-forwarding.

The addition of the second logistics park will “increase the vibrancy of Changi air cargo hub ecosystem and help to maintain Singapore’s relevance and centrality as a critical node in the global supply chains”, Mr Gan said.

The new park is also planned as a free trade zone like the existing logistics park, which will allow third-party logistics services to receive and redistribute cargo quickly.

Mr Gan, who is also deputy prime minister, was speaking at the inaugural Singapore Supply Chain Connect 2024 conference at Marina Bay Sands.

The expanded hub will include the newly announced logistics park, the upcoming Changi East Industrial Zone, Changi Airfreight Centre, and the existing airport logistics park.

Singapore is the largest air cargo hub in Southeast Asia, with over 6,900 weekly flights operated by close to 100 airlines, said Mr Gan.

In his speech, Mr Gan also highlighted other ongoing initiatives aimed at deepening Singapore’s air and sea connectivity, including the construction of a new terminal at Changi Airport and the expansion of Tuas Port.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had announced last month that the construction of Changi Airport Terminal 5 (T5) will start in the first half of 2025.

Once completed in the mid-2030s, T5 will add capacity for an additional 50 million passengers each year.

Tuas Port, which is being built in four phases, will be the world’s largest fully automated port when it is fully completed in about 20 years, then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in 2022.