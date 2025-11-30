Singapore secondary schools to forbid smartphone use during recess, CCA hours
An existing MOE guideline that already prohibits smartphone and smartwatch use during lesson time will be expanded in 2026 to cover all school hours, including supplementary, enrichment or remedial lessons.
SINGAPORE: From 2026, secondary school students will not be allowed to use smartphones or smartwatches during school hours, including outside of lesson time.
The Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Sunday (Nov 30) enhanced measures to cultivate healthier screen use habits among students.
Under the current guidelines, secondary school students should not use smartphones or smartwatches during lesson time.
From January 2026, this will be broadened to include non-lesson time – recess, co-curricular activities, as well as supplementary, enrichment or remedial lessons, MOE said in a press release.
The students’ devices will be kept in designated storage areas or school bags during school hours, said the ministry.
“Where necessary, schools may allow students to use smartphones by exception,” the press release read.
The same guidelines have applied to primary schools since the launch of the national health promotion strategy Grow Well SG, said MOE in response to CNA queries.
At the time, some secondary schools also adopted these tighter guidelines and have seen positive outcomes, including improved student well-being, enhanced focus and more physical interaction during breaks, said the education ministry.
MOE, alongside the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development, said in January that the government would introduce guidelines on screen use in schools, including preschools, as part of Grow Well SG.
A survey by the Ministry of Digital Development and Information earlier this year found that many children exceeded MOH’s recommended daily screen time limits.
While MOE provides schools with guidelines, schools have the autonomy to formulate their own discipline policies and rules that align with these guidelines, the ministry said, in response to questions about how teachers are empowered to enforce them.
"For misuse of smartphones and smartwatches, as part of the educative process, schools typically work with students and engage parents to address the underlying issues and develop strategies to help students manage their use of smartphones and smartwatches responsibly," MOE added.
"Where necessary, schools will also put in place disciplinary measures to help students learn the consequences of their inappropriate actions."
Older students in junior colleges and Millennia Institute are expected to have developed enough self-management skills and discipline to use their smartphones and smartwatches responsibly in school, said MOE.
"However, to minimise distraction, the use of these devices during lessons should still be restricted, and explicit permission should be given by the teacher," said the ministry.
Outside of lessons, these older students may be allowed to use their smartphones and smartwatches when needed, it added.
To foster healthy digital habits, the default Device Management Application sleep hours in personal learning devices will be brought forward to 10.30pm from the current 11pm, MOE said on Sunday.
“This can help students to manage device use prior to bedtime, and nudge them to sleep earlier,” the ministry said in the press release.
“We strongly encourage parents who have opted for less restrictions on their child’s personal learning device after school hours to consider bringing the sleep hour earlier to align with the shift in default sleep hours of 10.30pm.”
Minister of State for Digital Development and for Education Jasmin Lau said in an Instagram post that secondary schools will share more details on the new guidelines at a later date.
"I hope parents will continue partnering with us to guide our children toward a balanced and thoughtful use of technology," she added.
The guidelines and the rationale for them will be communicated through various channels, such as start-of-year talks in schools, the student handbook, school website and briefings with parents – part of inducting students and parents into the new school year, said MOE in its statement.
"This approach helps to establish clear expectations and facilitates school-home partnership to foster healthier digital habits in students."