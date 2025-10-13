UK wants more cooperation with Singapore in tech, defence and energy: British minister for Indo-Pacific

Her trip is part of her first official tour of Southeast Asia, amid the UK government’s renewed push to strengthen its strategic and economic footprint in the Indo-Pacific.

EXPANDING ECONOMIC PARTNERSHIP

Singapore and the UK have seen growing collaboration across investment and trade, underpinned by the 2022 UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement.

The landmark pact establishes shared rules on cornerstones of the digital economy such as cybersecurity and data protection, and has paved the way for partnerships in green finance and digital innovation.

Additionally, bilateral trade has climbed to about S$40 billion (US$31 billion), accounting for around 40 per cent of the UK’s total trade with Southeast Asia.

New and ongoing collaborations are expected to drive job creation and technological development in both countries, said Ms Malhotra.

She highlighted one key example – a partnership between British company Aurrigo and Changi Airport Group.

The two are testing driverless baggage vehicles for the upcoming Terminal 5, showcasing the intersection of UK robotics expertise and Singapore’s Smart Nation ambitions to build one of the world's most advanced aviation hubs.

“That has been a really important collaboration … creating those opportunities, jobs and improving experience and application of technology in different ways,” she said.

DEFENCE & SECURITY

The UK’s defence ties with Singapore are also deep-rooted through the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA).

The pact, one of Southeast Asia’s oldest security frameworks, unites Britain, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand.

Ms Malhotra said the agreement and its continued relevance reflects a foundation of trust and cooperation built over decades.

“It strikes at the heart of the sense of the strength of our relationship and the trust,” she added. “It is a recognition that we must work together on security, on which there may be new challenges of the future.”