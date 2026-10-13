16 flights diverted from Seletar Airport between Oct 5 and Oct 11 as haze lowered visibility

SINGAPORE: Sixteen flights were diverted from Seletar Airport between Oct 5 and Oct 11 as part of precautionary measures taken during low visibility due to hazy conditions, aviation authorities said on Tuesday (Oct 13).

Some airlines have also chosen to adjust or cancel flights "based on prevailing conditions", the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Changi Airport Group (CAG) said.

Changi Airport and Seletar Airport remain operational, they said in a joint response to media queries on the haze situation.

Additional measures will be implemented at the airports if the haze situation worsens, the authorities added.

This includes turning on airfield lights during the day to improve visibility and catering for greater separation between aircraft landings and take-offs, they said.

On Monday, Malaysian low-cost carrier Firefly cancelled all flights between Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, Malaysia, and Seletar Airport as a “proactive measure” due to the haze situation in the region.

Air quality across Singapore remained in the unhealthy range on Tuesday as hazy conditions persisted across the island.

CAAS and CAG said they have been working with aviation companies and unions to ensure continued safe and efficient operations at Changi Airport and Seletar Airport under the current haze situation.

Aviation companies and unions are closely monitoring PSI levels and taking necessary measures to protect outdoor workers in accordance with the Ministry of Manpower’s guidelines, CAAS and CAG said.

This includes reminding personnel to remain vigilant, reviewing non-essential outdoor work activities and ensuring sufficient stocks of N95 masks for airport staff.

If the PSI exceeds 200, outdoor workers are also strongly encouraged to wear masks when working outdoors.

Other measures, including added water points for airside workers to regularly hydrate, may also be activated should conditions worsen, CAAS and CAG said.

“Aviation safety and the protection of our workers are paramount,” they said.

“CAAS and CAG will continue to work with our aviation community to ensure safe operations and safeguard the health and wellbeing of aviation workers.”