Man who drove into Seletar Country Club swimming pool while intoxicated pleads guilty
The 62-year-old also hit a water pipe and drove through a playground in the country club.
SINGAPORE: After consuming alcohol at a corporate dinner at Seletar Country Club, Teng Guan How William got behind the wheel and knocked down a plant, hit a water pipe and some garden lights, before driving into a pool, racking up nearly S$18,000 (US$13,350) in damages.
The 63-year-old pleaded guilty on Monday (Apr 7) to one count of drink driving and one count of rash or negligent conduct with respect to any machinery in possession or under charge of the offender.
The court heard that on Aug 27 last year, Teng drove his car to the country club to attend a golf event followed by a corporate dinner.
He consumed two shots of whiskey during the dinner and became intoxicated. He later went to his car sometime before 9.37pm to drive home.
After driving out of the members’ parking area, he headed towards a bend in the road within the country club's compound.
However, instead of making a sharp left turn to remain on the road, he drove straight into an area that was off limits to members.
Between 9.37pm and 9.45pm, he knocked over a plant and hit a water pipe outside a building near the playground, dislodging the faucet and causing water to gush out.
He also drove into a metal store - denting it - and went through a playground before driving into one side of the pool.
This damaged the drain covers, handgrip and tiles at the edge of the pool, and caused the front of the car to briefly drop into the water.
Footage of the incident was played in court, showing the accused’s car entering the pool before making a three-point turn and driving into the pool again.
At the time, the pool had been closed to visitors and security guards were patrolling the area.
Sometime after 9.45pm, a security guard informed a senior security shift leader that someone had driven a car into the swimming pool.
When the security shift leader arrived at the scene, he found Teng in the driver's seat.
He knocked on the window of the car and asked Teng to lower it so that he could render assistance. However, Teng did not do so and instead attempted to reverse the car out of the pool.
After he failed to do so, Teng opened the car door and was helped out of the vehicle by the security shift leader who noticed that he was intoxicated.
The security shift leader then escorted Teng to the security office before returning to the pool to assess the damage.
He called the police for assistance at about 10pm and various teams of police officers were dispatched to the scene.
When the security shift leader returned to the security office, he realised that the accused was no longer there and went to search for him.
Teng was found at the golf complex within the country club compound and was escorted back to the security office.
He was then arrested after failing a breathalyser test.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Darren Ang on Monday sought a sentence of eight to 10 weeks' jail for the accused's rash conduct charge, and a fine of S$5,000 with a disqualification period of 30 to 36 months.
Mr Ang pointed out that Teng had not only driven “haphazardly” but also hit numerous things. However, instead of stopping, he continued to drive for eight minutes.
He said Teng had caused "extensive damage" to at least 10 different structures within Seletar Country Club, with the total cost of repairs amounting to S$17,969. He added that Teng had made full restitution to the country club on Sep 19, 2024.
Teng’s case will be heard again on Apr 9, where the judge is expected to deliver his sentence.