Singapore’s self-storage sector faces space crunch amid continued rise in demand

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s self-storage industry is feeling boxed in, with operators pushed to almost full capacity as demand for space from e-commerce businesses and individuals continues to surge.

While recent moves have helped increase the supply of available land, industry players said that rising costs are becoming a major stumbling block to their expansion plans.

One self-storage operator, Storefriendly, has reached close to maximum capacity at its premises in Paya Lebar. The company has seven locations across the island.

Its storage units can be rented on a flexible basis for as short as one month – a key draw for small e-commerce businesses that need short-term warehousing solutions.

But even with such offerings, operators are struggling to keep up.

“We get more inquiries when people develop the need (for self-storage) … but to drive the need, it depends to a large extent on external factors, and these can change,” said Storefriendly’s CEO Jes Johansen.

He told CNA that the firm tries to be “one step ahead of full occupancy”, given that higher occupancy rates means it cannot offer certain storage unit sizes or products to other consumers.