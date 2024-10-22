14,000 homes to be built in new housing areas at Sembawang North and Woodlands North Coast

SINGAPORE: Two new housing areas in Sembawang and Woodlands will be developed to offer about 14,000 new homes, including 12,000 public housing flats.

The plans for Sembawang North and Woodlands North Coast were announced by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee at the Housing and Development Board's (HDB) awards ceremony on Tuesday (Oct 22).

The first Build-to-Order (BTO) projects in these two housing areas will be launched in 2025, with the rest to follow progressively, HDB said in its press release on Tuesday.

"This will provide a sizeable supply of affordable homes for Singaporeans looking to live in the north, particularly for families who wish to stay close to their parents for mutual care and support," it added.

The two new housing areas will add to the good geographical spread of public housing to meet the different needs of Singaporeans, said HDB.

SEMBAWANG NORTH

Sembawang North will be a 53ha site within Sembawang town. It will deliver about 10,000 housing units - 8,000 BTO flats and 2,000 private housing units when fully developed, said HDB.

The development of the housing area will reflect the town’s naval heritage and colonial architecture - given its history as the British Naval Base in the 1920s and later the Sembawang Shipyard.

The BTO projects will feature design elements such as courtyard layouts, pitched roofs and striking geometric patterns - drawing inspiration from colonial bungalows.

Nautical elements will also be integrated into Sembawang North "to create community spaces that are reflective of the unique history of the area", said HDB.

"The homes in Sembawang North will be well-served by a comprehensive range of amenities, ensuring a quality living environment for both existing and future residents of Sembawang.

"To provide greater convenience and accessibility for residents, there are plans to develop new commercial facilities, healthcare services, schools, and places of worship," HDB said.

There will also be new recreational and green spaces that will offer leisure opportunities for residents.