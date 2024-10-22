14,000 homes to be built in new housing areas at Sembawang North and Woodlands North Coast
The first Build-to-Order (BTO) projects in these two housing areas will be launched in 2025, with the rest to follow progressively.
SINGAPORE: Two new housing areas in Sembawang and Woodlands will be developed to offer about 14,000 new homes, including 12,000 public housing flats.
The plans for Sembawang North and Woodlands North Coast were announced by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee at the Housing and Development Board's (HDB) awards ceremony on Tuesday (Oct 22).
The first Build-to-Order (BTO) projects in these two housing areas will be launched in 2025, with the rest to follow progressively, HDB said in its press release on Tuesday.
"This will provide a sizeable supply of affordable homes for Singaporeans looking to live in the north, particularly for families who wish to stay close to their parents for mutual care and support," it added.
The two new housing areas will add to the good geographical spread of public housing to meet the different needs of Singaporeans, said HDB.
SEMBAWANG NORTH
Sembawang North will be a 53ha site within Sembawang town. It will deliver about 10,000 housing units - 8,000 BTO flats and 2,000 private housing units when fully developed, said HDB.
The development of the housing area will reflect the town’s naval heritage and colonial architecture - given its history as the British Naval Base in the 1920s and later the Sembawang Shipyard.
The BTO projects will feature design elements such as courtyard layouts, pitched roofs and striking geometric patterns - drawing inspiration from colonial bungalows.
Nautical elements will also be integrated into Sembawang North "to create community spaces that are reflective of the unique history of the area", said HDB.
"The homes in Sembawang North will be well-served by a comprehensive range of amenities, ensuring a quality living environment for both existing and future residents of Sembawang.
"To provide greater convenience and accessibility for residents, there are plans to develop new commercial facilities, healthcare services, schools, and places of worship," HDB said.
There will also be new recreational and green spaces that will offer leisure opportunities for residents.
A key feature of Sembawang North is the Community Wharves Link – a network of pedestrian connections which will link upcoming BTO projects, said HDB.
These connections will offer an "uninterrupted walking environment providing access to various amenities and green spaces".
A new neighbourhood centre is also planned at the heart of the housing area, with "an array of shops and dining options to meet residents’ daily needs, as well as ample spaces for community gatherings and interactions".
There will also be a community avenue - adjacent to the neighbourhood centre - comprising a 1ha park with recreational facilities such as playgrounds and fitness stations.
"The community avenue will also serve as a link between Sembawang’s existing developments in the south to potential future waterfront developments in the north.
"Residents will benefit from a comprehensive network of cycling paths and pedestrian walkways, improving connectivity to key facilities and transport nodes," HDB said.
WOODLANDS NORTH COAST
The first BTO project in Woodlands North Coast will be launched in February 2025.
The housing board will progressively launch the rest of the projects in the coming years. When fully developed, it will yield about 4,000 new homes across 21ha, said HDB.
This is to provide more affordable options for young couples and families who wish to live in Woodlands town, it added.
The area will be transformed into a dynamic mixed-use waterfront destination, as part of HDB’s larger Remaking Our Heartland (ROH) plans for Woodlands announced in 2017.
The BTO projects in Woodlands North Coast will offer a unique "Housing by the Woods" experience, with the blocks designed to "maximise scenic views of Admiralty Park and Woodlands Waterfront", said HDB.
The housing developments will also offer amenities such as eateries and shops for residents.
Future residents of Woodlands North Coast will also be able to benefit from the convenient access to the Woodlands MRT station and existing amenities in Woodlands Central via the upcoming 1.9km WoodsVista Gallery, said HDB.
This walking and cycling path is being developed by HDB in collaboration with the National Parks Board (NParks).
The first phase of WoodsVista Gallery will be constructed alongside the UrbanVille @ Woodlands, a BTO project that is currently under construction and expected to be completed in 2026.
Other key upcoming developments in Woodlands North Coast include the industrial development Woodlands Gateway and the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.
The housing board said that agencies are also studying the potential of co-locating various facilities such as sports, community, healthcare and F&B uses within an integrated community hub for residents.
More details will be announced later, it said.
HDB said it will continue to incorporate the "rich heritage and distinct features of each town" into the planning and design of the new housing areas, to enhance their unique character and identity while creating a quality living environment.