Singapore semiconductor industry commits over S$500m to R&D as global chip race intensifies

SINGAPORE: Semiconductor industry players have committed more than S$500 million (US$390 million) to research and development projects in Singapore over five years from 2026.

This exceeds the more than S$400 million spent on such efforts between 2020 and 2025, according to the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR).

It comes as the country looks to sharpen its edge in advanced chip technologies and help local firms compete in a capital-intensive industry.

Professor Yeo Yee Chia, A*STAR’s deputy chief executive for innovation and enterprise, said Singapore has “one of the most well organised and coordinated ecosystems” globally.

“That's what we think is going to make a difference when companies select a location where they can grow their R&D and their business,” he added.

THE NEXT FRONTIER IN CHIPMAKING

Singapore already accounts for about one in every 10 chips made globally, following years of investment in semiconductor manufacturing and R&D.

But the rise of artificial intelligence is placing new demands on chipmakers, just as the conventional route to making computers faster is becoming more difficult.