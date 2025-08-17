Three Sengkang Green Primary 3 students suspended after threatening to kill classmate and her family

SINGAPORE: Sengkang Green Primary School has suspended three Primary 3 students after they sent death threats to a classmate's mother who reported them for bullying her daughter.

In a post on Thursday (Aug 14), a Facebook user named Ni Yin claimed to be the victim's mother and detailed the alleged bullying that led to the threats against her and her family.

She also uploaded an audio clip she received.

In the clip, a person said: “I might dissect her. I might dissect her into pieces like you. So which one do you want me to do? Dissect her? Or end her life in school? Choose one. Either don’t want one, I will kill you instead and your husband.”

The mother said her daughter had been bullied "multiple times" and called for stronger action from the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the school.

In response to CNA's queries, Sengkang Green Primary School said it has engaged with the parents of the three students on their actions, and the students who made the calls and threats were immediately suspended.

Given the severity of their actions, the school will review and mete out further disciplinary consequences, which may include caning, after police investigations, said the school.

The students have also been counselled.

“In the course of the school’s investigations, we found that the affected student had also engaged in hurtful behaviours. This too will be addressed to ensure the students continue to learn the values of respect and responsibility,” Sengkang Green Primary School added.

Since the incidents were reported to the teachers, the school has been supporting the affected student and engaging her parents, it said, adding that a safety plan has been put in place for her.