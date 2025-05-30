An underreported problem? Survey finds 30% of Singapore secondary school students claim they have been bullied

SINGAPORE: A survey by CNA's Talking Point programme has found that student bullying could be more pervasive than official figures suggest, with about 30 per cent of secondary school students in Singapore claiming they have been bullied.



Among these, almost half said the instances took place in the past year.

A total of 1,010 students aged 13 to 17 and spread across 149 secondary schools were surveyed on their experiences with bullying in 2024.

Bullying was defined to them as: "Unwanted or aggressive behaviour meant to make you feel hurt and frightened. This can happen in person or online, and may involve physical actions, verbal remarks or even non-verbal cues. The behaviour is repeated, or has the potential to be repeated, over time."

In 2024, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said the average number of bullying incidents had remained "steady" over the last five years – at six incidents for every 1,000 secondary school students annually.

Asked to account for the difference with what the Talking Point survey found, MOE's director of schools Tan Chen Kee noted that the ministry’s figures represent reported cases.

The spectrum of bullying behaviour can range from careless and insensitive remarks to physically bullying, she told CNA. "A lot of times, we find actually sometimes that the children or the students may not report some of these things to us.”

But this does not mean that MOE only looks at cases that are officially reported, she stressed.

"I THOUGHT I DID SOMETHING WRONG"

A number of bullying incidents went viral in 2024, including in Bukit View Secondary School, Qihua Primary School and Meridian Secondary School.