Sengkang Green Primary bullying case: MOE details timeline, says parents no longer want transfer after meeting
The social media posts also led to online attacks and doxxing of educators and young children, says the Ministry of Education.
SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Education (MOE) on Wednesday (Aug 20) released a timeline of events after three Sengkang Green Primary School students were suspended over death threats made to a classmate and her mother.
The school told CNA last Friday that three Primary 3 students were suspended over the incidents, after the affected student's mother Ni Yin took to Facebook to detail the alleged bullying that led to the threats.
The school also said last Friday that in the course of its investigations, it found that the girl had also engaged in "hurtful behaviours". Her mother had called for tougher action on the bullies and a school transfer for her daughter.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, MOE said a four-hour meeting between the mother and the school has taken place.
"The school ran through the full sequence of events with the parents of the affected student, including the hurtful behaviours that the affected student had engaged in.
"The parents agreed to work with the school to have their child return to the current school with the enhanced safety plan in place, without further request for a school transfer."
The ministry noted that there have been online discussions lately about the case, and it has decided to make public the facts of the case given the severity of the allegations.
This was also done to "address the allegations made by the mother of the affected student that the school had been remiss in its handling of the incidents".
Timeline
MOE issued a timeline of events to the media. It is reproduced in full:
End-April: The affected student reported student A for using an offensive slur on her and another classmate. As the affected student had also used an offensive slur on student A, the form teacher facilitated a verbal apology between the students involved for using bad language.
Mid-July: The affected student verbally requested her form teacher to change her seat. The teacher decided to monitor the situation after receiving this request, as he observed that the affected student was talking and laughing with students A and B.
Friday, Jul 25: The affected student again requested her form teacher to change her seat, as student A and B’s chatter made it difficult for her to focus during lessons. She also said that the two students had used inappropriate language on her, and that student C had touched her face without consent. As she had admitted to using inappropriate language on students A and B, the three students were guided to apologise to each other and focus on mending their friendship.
Later in the day, the form teacher informed the affected student that he had engaged her parent and would change her seat the following Monday. He would also look into her feedback regarding student C.
Saturday, Jul 26: The affected student’s mother reported to the school that she had received prank calls and death threats.
Monday, Jul 28: The school pulled students A, B and C out from class. Based on the school’s checks, student A had obtained the mobile number from his parent. Students A, B and C had made multiple prank calls to the parent of the affected student, with student C sending audio messages threatening the parent and her family.
The school reprimanded all three students and informed their parents that they would be suspended from school immediately. That same morning, the vice principal met the affected student’s parents to inform them about the actions that had been taken by the school, including a change of seat to separate her from the three students, and future plans to conduct bag checks after they had served their suspension.
The vice principal also spoke to the affected student’s parents on the telephone in the evening to share plans to assign peers to accompany the student in school.
The safety plan was sent via email to the parents on Jul 31. As the affected student’s parents had made a police report on the death threats, the school assured them that the school would review and take additional disciplinary actions, which may include caning, after police have looked into the matter.
Wednesday, Jul 30: The affected student informed the form teacher that a classmate had sprayed water on her. Investigations conducted by the teacher established that this was after the affected student had used hurtful words on the classmate, including a racial slur to a classmate of another race, and telling others not to befriend the classmate.
The classmate then sprayed water in retaliation. Both were counselled for their actions. The classmate’s parent was informed of the incident, and the school had planned to share this with the affected student’s parents at a face-to-face meeting.
Thursday, Aug 7: School was informed of a bruise on the affected student. The school established that student C had swung his bag into the affected student during school dismissal.
CCTV footage showed that the teacher present was managing another group of students and did not witness the incident, and no student had approached the teacher to alert him of the incident. Following investigations, the school engaged student C’s parents. Student C was subsequently caned on Aug 12.
Thursday, Aug 14: School arranged to meet the affected student’s parents on Aug 18 to update them on the actions taken and steps to support the student’s return to school.
Friday, Aug 15 to Saturday, Aug 16: Parents made her allegations on social media.
MOE said that for each reported incident, the school addressed the actions of the students involved in a timely manner, took firm disciplinary action, including caning where necessary, while "seeking to restore friendships and help the children to learn and grow".
"The affected student had herself engaged in hurtful behaviour on some occasions, and the school had similarly handled these episodes in an even-handed manner.
"In particular, for the incident involving the threats, the school immediately suspended the three students involved.
"Given the severity of their actions, the school will mete out further disciplinary consequences, including caning."
The ministry said Sengkang Green Primary School will continue to work with the parents of these nine-year-old children.
It added that it had engaged the parents of the students on various occasions and informed them of the actions taken, as well as the safety plan for the girl.
On Aug 14, the school made arrangements to meet the affected student's parents on Aug 18 to update them on the actions taken and the steps to support her return to school.
"However, the parent took to social media on Aug 15 and Aug 16, before the meeting could take place, to make allegations that the school had not taken any action and had not put in place any safety plan," said the ministry.
DOXXING
The ministry and schools take a firm stand against bullying and hurtful behaviour, MOE said.
“We understand the anxieties of parents whose children may be affected by hurtful behaviour, and we urge parents to work closely with the school to support their child’s well-being.
“When parents choose to publicise a dramatised, one-sided account on social media, it causes further emotional distress for their children and hinders school efforts to rehabilitate and reconcile.”
MOE said that in this case, it led to online attacks and doxxing of educators and young children.
“These are bullying behaviours and send a wrong signal to children on what appropriate behaviour looks like.”
MOE said that it will take firm action to safeguard the well-being of its staff, in accordance with MOE’s Engagement Charter.
It added that it takes reports about bullying seriously and educators attend to these reports by gathering facts and meting out necessary and timely disciplinary actions.
“In managing such cases, schools adopt an educative and restorative approach paired with appropriate discipline measures to correct misbehaviour and reinforce the right values, especially for cases involving younger children,” said MOE.