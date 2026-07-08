New blueprint for Greater Sentosa shifts focus from standalone attractions to novel experiences, say experts

SINGAPORE: Unlike past plans to reimagine Sentosa, the new vision outlined under the Greater Sentosa Master Plan focuses on introducing distinctive experiences instead of launching individual tourist attractions, several tourism experts said.

Noting that this shift reflects planners' desire to encourage foreign and local visitors to spend more time on the island, analysts told CNA that such a move is in line with global travel patterns.

Their comments follow an announcement on Friday (Jul 3) that Sentosa will introduce nature-focused experiences, such as islet hopping and forest canopy dining, as part of the next chapter of the Greater Sentosa Master Plan over the next 20 years.

The Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) also announced that a new tram system will replace the existing Sentosa Express monorail, and new landmarks will be built, including Sensorium – an indoor attractions and multipurpose venue.

When the two-decade Greater Sentosa Master Plan is completed, around 32 million visitors are expected to visit each year, SDC said.

Temasek Polytechnic (TP) senior lecturer Benjamin Cassim said activities like islet hopping and canopy dining are part of a broader strategy to offer a more diverse and distinctive experience to visitors.

“Rather than being standalone attractions, they complement Sentosa's existing mix of leisure, lifestyle and entertainment offerings, giving visitors more reasons to stay longer, explore different parts of the destination and return for new experiences,” said Mr Cassim, who is from TP’s business school.

Destinations need to offer authentic, memorable and difficult-to-replicate experiences, and nature-based experiences leverage Sentosa’s island setting and natural assets in ways that are distinctive within Singapore, he said.

“Together with the wider suite of attractions across Greater Sentosa, these experiences contribute to a richer and more well-rounded destination that caters to diverse visitor interests,” said Mr Cassim.

Around the world, successful destinations are moving beyond simply building attractions, added Mr Christopher Khoo, managing director of tourism consultancy MasterConsult Services.

Visitors are increasingly looking for wellness experiences, outdoor recreation and immersive storytelling, he said, adding that the Greater Sentosa Master Plan appears to address these points.

PAST OVERHAULS

To implement the latest master plan, SDC said that some businesses on the island will have to close amid the redevelopment, and that these closures will be timed to coincide with the expiry of their respective leases.

Sentosa has had several overhauls in the past, leading to the demolition of older landmarks and the opening of new attractions.

In June 2002, a 10-year plan to improve Sentosa’s visitorship was announced. That decade, a once-popular musical fountain closed, while outdoor adventure park MegaZip and skydiving simulator iFLY opened.

The phased opening of Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) from 2010 also boosted visitor numbers, with attractions like Universal Studios Singapore, Singapore’s first casino and Adventure Cove.

Ageing attractions like Underwater World Singapore closed in 2016 ahead of the end of its lease due to increased competition, while a 37m-tall Merlion tower had to give way for Sensoryscape, a 350m-long garden walkway connecting RWS to the beaches.

Transport options have also changed over the years, spanning the gamut from ferry services to the old Sentosa monorail that preceded the Sentosa Express.

Mr Joshua Loh of Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) said the “hub-and-spoke” arrangement in the new Island Heart Transport Hub can provide greater clarity to visitors, and serve as a focal point from which they can decide what to explore.

“The incorporation of climate-resilient infrastructure, biodiversity conservation, coastal protection and greener transport options also signals a deliberate effort in ensuring the sustainability of the destination over the long term,” said Mr Loh, the course chair of the diploma in tourism and resort management at NP.