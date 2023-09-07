Sentosa villa drug bust: Are hotels liable for crimes committed on their premises?

SINGAPORE: A police drug bust in Sentosa last month has raised questions about whether hotels are liable for crimes committed on their premises.

On Aug 9, 49 men were arrested after the police raided a Sentosa hotel villa on a tip-off. Controlled drugs, including ecstasy and ketamine, were seized.

The authorities have not disclosed which hotel the incident took place at.

It is an offence to arrange gatherings for drug abuse, or for the property owner, tenant or occupier to allow the premises to be used for drug abuse or drug trafficking.

But unless they had reason to be suspicious, hotels are not legally responsible for crimes committed on their premises, lawyers told CNA.

“Generally speaking, hotels are not liable. Of course, if they had reason to believe that something illegal was going on, then they might have an obligation to report to the police – that’s a separate matter,” said Mr Chooi Jing Yen, a partner at Eugene Thuraisingam LLP.

“But the fact that an illegal act takes place in the hotel per se is not enough to say that the hotel should be criminally responsible.”

In Mr Chooi’s experience, the owners or operators of hotels, serviced apartments or chalets were not prosecuted when people took drugs on their premises.

“They also don’t have an active duty to go and police the rooms, in the sense of going around doing spot checks, because that’s simply too onerous.”

Instead, occupants are expected to know the law and take responsibility for their own actions. “It’s not for the hotel to constantly keep watch,” he said.