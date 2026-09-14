'Sexual predator' exploited 14-year-old girl, arranged threesomes involving at least 6 other men

SINGAPORE: Barely two months after his last sentence for a sexual offence against a 14-year-old girl lapsed, a repeat offender began preying on another girl of the same age.

The 39-year-old man befriended the teenager online before pressuring her into "threesomes" with him and his friend, and later with a former co-worker.

He then advertised for "threesome sex" with strangers, arranging encounters involving the victim and at least four men over the next few years.

On Monday (Sep 14), the man pleaded guilty to four charges of sexual penetration of a minor, two charges under the Prevention of Human Trafficking Act for recruiting a child for the purposes of sexual exploitation, and one charge of causing hurt to the victim. Another 14 similar charges will be considered at sentencing.

None of the parties involved in this case can be named under a court order to protect the victim.

The prosecution described the accused as a "sexual predator" whose history of offending showed that he posed a danger to vulnerable girls.

At the prosecution's urging, the court called for reports to assess the man's suitability for corrective training and preventive detention as sentencing options.

Corrective training lasts between five and 14 years, while preventive detention involves jail periods of between seven and 20 years.

Corrective training is imposed on repeat offenders with the aim to reform them and correct their behaviour. Preventive detention is a more severe punishment that places a recalcitrant offender in jail to protect the public.

MET VICTIM THROUGH MOBILE APP

At the time of the offences, the man was a cleaner and married. He divorced his wife in 2023 and has a son.

The victim, a secondary school student, was aged between 14 and 17 when the offences took place.

In early January 2022, the victim met the man through the Heymandi mobile application, which she had downloaded to make friends. She told him her age.

At his suggestion, the pair met for the first time on Jan 10, 2022. He asked for a hug and a kiss, but the victim declined and rushed home to meet her curfew.

Over the next few weeks, the two continued chatting and the victim came to regard the man as her boyfriend, while he referred to her as his girlfriend.

They met for the second time later that month at a staircase landing of a housing block after the victim finished school.

He made her watch a pornographic video before they engaged in sexual acts and unprotected intercourse. The man initiated the acts, which the victim agreed to because she considered him her "boyfriend" and was sexually curious, the prosecution said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En added: "After this first episode of sex, the victim felt that their relationship had become official.

"The accused revealed to her that he was not actually divorced, as he had previously told her, but claimed to be in the process of divorcing his wife."

The pair continued having sex, and the man did not use condoms during any of their encounters.

IMPOSED HIS FANTASIES ON HER

As the victim's feelings for the man grew, he began pestering her to engage in "threesome" sex with him and another man.

He had previously shared his fantasies with a 31-year-old male friend, with whom he had also had threesomes. This friend was also married with children.

The victim was uncomfortable with the request and tried to refuse, but relented at the man's insistence. When they arrived at the friend's house, however, she became scared and did not go through with it.

Mr Chong said: "After this initial episode, the accused continued to insist on having a threesome with the victim.

"The accused guilt-tripped the victim by telling her that she was wasting his time, and he threatened to break up with her if she did not participate in the threesome."

In a bid to "save" the relationship, the victim gave in to his demand.

From 2022 to 2024, he arranged for the victim to have around five "threesomes" with him and his friend. The two men would discuss their experiences, comparing those with the victim with those involving other partners.

The man also arranged for the victim to have two similar encounters with a former co-worker of his.

He later turned to strangers to fulfil his depraved fantasies.

He created profiles on Heymandi and other online platforms to find strangers for such encounters, while also seeking payment in exchange for sex involving the victim.

Between 2023 and 2024, he prostituted the victim for threesomes with at least four other men. Some of the men paid her between S$100 (US$78) and S$150.

In mid-2025, she ended the relationship with the man and blocked him from contacting her. He grew upset when he discovered that she was speaking to other men.

Intent on continuing their relationship, he waited for her at the housing block where she lived and attacked her as she exited the lift on the ground floor at about noon on Jul 2, 2025.

He punched the teenager repeatedly until she fell, stopping only when a woman intervened and asked if the victim was okay.

After the passer-by left, he pulled the girl's hair and punched her in the head. She sustained bruises but did not seek medical treatment.

Mr Chong said: "To placate the accused, the victim told him that she would unblock him (on the phone) and that she would allow him to fetch her from school every week."

The victim told her mother about the assault and was taken to the police station to make a report. She then revealed what had happened during her relationship with the man.

The man was arrested on Jul 3, 2025.

ACCUSED RAPED YOUNGER SISTER PREVIOUSLY

The prosecution told the court that the accused had previously raped his younger sister, who had a borderline IQ, when he was 19 and she was 11.

Three years later, he molested her. He was jailed for two years for both offences.

When he was 30, he preyed on another 14-year-old girl whose intelligence was in the "extremely low" range. He was sentenced to 22 months' jail for that offence.

"Barely two months after his last sentence lapsed, the accused began his current spate of offences involving this victim," Mr Chong said.

"Like his last prey, the accused found this victim online, before proceeding to exploit her naivete."

Pointing to his history of offending, the prosecution called for corrective training and preventive detention suitability reports.

"The sordid story revealed by his current spate of offences is matched only by the sordid history revealed by the accused's prior offending," Mr Chong added.

In sentencing submissions, the prosecutor said that the accused would otherwise have faced a nominal jail term of 10 years, well above the minimum terms for both corrective training and preventive detention.

Appearing via video link without a lawyer, the man asked the court not to impose caning and expressed regret for his offences.

"I know that I am responsible for the offence that I committed," he said through an interpreter. "Your Honour, I hope to be sentenced as soon as possible."

District Judge Ong Luan Tze adjourned sentencing to Nov 18.

For recruiting a child for exploitation, the man can be jailed up to 10 years, fined up to S$100,000 and can be caned up to six strokes for a first offence.

For the sexual penetration of a minor under 16, he can be jailed for up to 10 years or fined, or both.

For voluntarily causing hurt, he can be jailed for up to three years or fined up to S$5,000, or both.