SFA warns against 'detox slimming' products that could cause heart attack, stroke

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has detected banned substances in three "detox slimming" food products sold online, it said in a media release on Tuesday (Oct 8).

The products, found on various local e-commerce platforms, are marketed as weight loss products for fat burning, appetite suppression and accelerating metabolism, among other claims.

Two of them - Lemo A Detox Slimming Sachets and Lemo S Detox Slimming Sachets - were found to have sibutramine, a prescription-only weight loss medicine banned in Singapore since 2010. Sibutramine increases the risk of heart attack and stroke, among other health consequences.

The third product - Lemo D Detox Slimming Sachets - were found to contain sennosides, which are used for constipation relief and not assessed to be safe for use in food products, said SFA. Its common side effects include abdominal pain and spasms.

All three products originated from Malaysia, added SFA.

SFA said it has worked with the e-commerce platforms to remove the product listings. It also issued warnings to the sellers to stop selling the products immediately.

It added that it will not hesitate to take stern enforcement action against anyone who sells and supplies unsafe food products that have been adulterated with banned or medicinal substances that are not allowed in food.

Under Section 15 of Singapore's Sale of Food Act, the sale of unsafe food is not allowed, said SFA. Offenders can be fined up to S$5,000, and repeat offenders can be fined up to S$10,000 or jailed for up to three months, or both.

Those who have purchased the implicated products should not consume them, while those who have consumed the products and are concerned about their health should seek medical advice, said SFA.

"Consumers should also exercise caution and be mindful of the risks associated with consuming food bought online through e-commerce platforms. Consumers are advised not to buy or consume any food if they are doubtful of its source and safety."