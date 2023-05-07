SFA dismisses 'inaccurate' Indonesian claim that Singapore is ready to import pig carcasses

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Sunday (May 7) rejected a report by Indonesian media outlet Antara that said it was ready to sanction the import of pig carcasses from Indonesia's Pulau Bulan, calling it "inaccurate".

The import of live pigs from the island has been suspended since last month after African swine fever was detected in some pig carcasses.

The director general of animal husbandry and animal health at Indonesia's Agriculture Ministry, Dr Ir Nasrullah, reportedly told Antara on Saturday that SFA had "expressed their readiness to import pig carcasses from Bulan island".

While he noted the export of live pigs from Pulau Bulan remains temporarily suspended due to the discovery of African swine fever, he claimed it was still possible to export pig carcasses.

Singapore is also open to discussing measures that Indonesian authorities can implement in order for the export of live pigs to continue, Dr Nasrullah added.

Live pigs from Pulau Bulan makes up about two-thirds of Singapore's supply of freshly slaughtered pork and the director general told Antara that the island was the "biggest pork exporter" to Singapore.

However, Singapore also does not allow the import of carcasses or slaughtered animals which are diseased, SFA clarified in a Facebook post on Sunday.

"SFA has not approved or received any application from Indonesia abattoirs for the export of pig carcasses and pork to Singapore," the agency added.

"The Singapore authorities would only consider such applications once the African swine fever issue has been resolved."

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Koh Poh Koon said on Tuesday that investigations at the Pulau Bulan farm are ongoing.

SFA also reiterated that all food imports must meet its food safety requirements.

This includes meat and meat products, which can only be imported from accredited sources that comply with Singapore’s requirements.

Those standards are based off the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), SFA said.

Following a temporary disruption, Singapore's supply of fresh pork has resumed with shipments of live pigs from Sarawak in Malaysia.