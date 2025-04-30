Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Erectile dysfunction drug found in candies sold online: SFA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

Erectile dysfunction drug found in candies sold online: SFA

The Singapore Food Agency also detected drugs in two food products touted to aid weight loss. 

Erectile dysfunction drug found in candies sold online: SFA

Loboose High End Super Candy and Premium Thundercat Super Candy contain tadalafil, an erectile dysfunction drug. (Photos: SFA)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Darcel Al Anthony
30 Apr 2025 01:10PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Two food products marketed with claims of male sexual enhancement effects have been found to contain tadalafil, a potent prescription medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction.

The products, Loboose High End Super Candy and Premium Thundercat Super Candy, were sold on local e-commerce platforms, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Wednesday (Apr 30).

According to SFA, tadalafil can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, headache, irregular heart rate, and priapism. It can also cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure in individuals on heart medications.

Tadalafil should only be given under medical supervision.

SFA also detected drugs in two food products marketed with claims such as weight loss, detoxification and metabolism improvement.

The products, Lomie Peach Berries Blossom Fruity Tea, were found to contain sibutramine, while Urbanism Candy was found to have sibutramine and sennosides.

Lomie Peach Berries Blossom Fruity Tea and Urbanism Candy were marketed as weight loss products. (Photos: SFA)

Sibutramine has been banned in Singapore since 2010 due to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke. It can also cause psychosis and hallucinations.

“Seizures have also been reported with sibutramine,” said SFA.

Sennosides is typically used to relieve constipation, with some common side effects including abdominal pain, spasms, and diarrhoea. Long-term usage may lead to long-term constipation and dehydration.

“SFA has worked with these online e-commerce platforms to remove the listings of the products and issued warnings to respective sellers to stop selling the products with immediate effect,” said SFA.

Consumers are advised not to purchase or consume the products, it added.

Checks by CNA found that most of the products were listed as out of stock on Carousell.

Source: CNA/dc(mp)

Related Topics

SFA Singapore Food Agency drug Food
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement