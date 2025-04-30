Erectile dysfunction drug found in candies sold online: SFA

SINGAPORE: Two food products marketed with claims of male sexual enhancement effects have been found to contain tadalafil, a potent prescription medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction.

The products, Loboose High End Super Candy and Premium Thundercat Super Candy, were sold on local e-commerce platforms, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Wednesday (Apr 30).

According to SFA, tadalafil can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, headache, irregular heart rate, and priapism. It can also cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure in individuals on heart medications.

Tadalafil should only be given under medical supervision.

SFA also detected drugs in two food products marketed with claims such as weight loss, detoxification and metabolism improvement.

The products, Lomie Peach Berries Blossom Fruity Tea, were found to contain sibutramine, while Urbanism Candy was found to have sibutramine and sennosides.