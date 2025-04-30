Erectile dysfunction drug found in candies sold online: SFA
The Singapore Food Agency also detected drugs in two food products touted to aid weight loss.
SINGAPORE: Two food products marketed with claims of male sexual enhancement effects have been found to contain tadalafil, a potent prescription medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction.
The products, Loboose High End Super Candy and Premium Thundercat Super Candy, were sold on local e-commerce platforms, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Wednesday (Apr 30).
According to SFA, tadalafil can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, headache, irregular heart rate, and priapism. It can also cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure in individuals on heart medications.
Tadalafil should only be given under medical supervision.
SFA also detected drugs in two food products marketed with claims such as weight loss, detoxification and metabolism improvement.
The products, Lomie Peach Berries Blossom Fruity Tea, were found to contain sibutramine, while Urbanism Candy was found to have sibutramine and sennosides.
Sibutramine has been banned in Singapore since 2010 due to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke. It can also cause psychosis and hallucinations.
“Seizures have also been reported with sibutramine,” said SFA.
Sennosides is typically used to relieve constipation, with some common side effects including abdominal pain, spasms, and diarrhoea. Long-term usage may lead to long-term constipation and dehydration.
“SFA has worked with these online e-commerce platforms to remove the listings of the products and issued warnings to respective sellers to stop selling the products with immediate effect,” said SFA.
Consumers are advised not to purchase or consume the products, it added.
Checks by CNA found that most of the products were listed as out of stock on Carousell.