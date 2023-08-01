Singapore recalls yogurt snack over potential choking hazard

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered a recall of a dried yogurt snack as it poses a potential choking hazard.

"SFA was informed by New Zealand Food Safety on a consumer level recall of Kiwigarden’s Greek Style Yoghurt Drops & Whole Blueberries due to the size of blueberry pieces which could pose a choking hazard for infants below 18 months, for which the product is targeted at," SFA said on Tuesday (Aug 1).

According to a media release by New Zealand Food Safety on Monday, a child had reportedly choked.

"We understand the child has recovered and Kiwigarden is recalling specific batches of the affected product to prevent any further incidents of choking," the press release added.

In Singapore, SFA has directed the importers - Cold Storage Singapore and Optimo Foods - to recall the product.

The affected batches have the following expiry dates:

Mar 23, 2025

Apr 3, 2025

Apr 17, 2025

Separately, a recall was also issued for Palm Seed Buah Kabong (500g) after SFA detected sulphur dioxide, an undeclared allergen.