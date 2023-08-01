Singapore recalls yogurt snack over potential choking hazard

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered a recall of a dried yogurt snack as it poses a potential choking hazard.
"SFA was informed by New Zealand Food Safety on a consumer level recall of Kiwigarden’s Greek Style Yoghurt Drops & Whole Blueberries due to the size of blueberry pieces which could pose a choking hazard for infants below 18 months, for which the product is targeted at," SFA said on Tuesday (Aug 1).
According to a media release by New Zealand Food Safety on Monday, a child had reportedly choked.
"We understand the child has recovered and Kiwigarden is recalling specific batches of the affected product to prevent any further incidents of choking," the press release added.
In Singapore, SFA has directed the importers - Cold Storage Singapore and Optimo Foods - to recall the product.
The affected batches have the following expiry dates:
- Mar 23, 2025
- Apr 3, 2025
- Apr 17, 2025
Separately, a recall was also issued for Palm Seed Buah Kabong (500g) after SFA detected sulphur dioxide, an undeclared allergen.
Singapore's food safety regulations state that food products containing ingredients known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels.
"All ingredients in prepacked food should also be specified on the product label in descending order of the proportions by weight in which they are present," added SFA.
The Singapore manufacturer, Jia Jia Wang Trading, is currently conducting a recall of the palm seed product, which has an expiry date of Dec 28, 2023.