Singapore recalls Australian salami product after salmonella detected

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Thursday (Jul 24) it has ordered a recall of Primo Reserve Hot Sopressa Salami after salmonella was detected in it.

Salmonella is a pathogenic bacterium that can cause food poisoning. Symptoms may include diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever, nausea and vomiting.

SFA said it has directed the importer, Alternative Selection, to recall the Australian product.

"Consumers who have purchased the implicated product are advised not to consume it," said SFA.

"Those who have consumed the implicated product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries," it added.