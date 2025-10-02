Seniors to get help in using S$100 SG Culture Pass credits under MCCY pilot
To engage more seniors, the government plans to bring selected events directly to them — particularly for those living in nursing homes.
SINGAPORE: Seniors who may be unfamiliar with using their SG Culture Pass for local arts and heritage programmes are now able to receive support, along with those who face mobility challenges in attending such events.
As part of a pilot by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), organisations like Active Ageing Centres (AACs), community centres and nursing homes are helping seniors in redeeming their S$100 (US$78) SG Culture Pass credits and curating suitable programmes for them.
These organisations will help seniors redeem their credits, plan activities, and select suitable programmes by consulting them and working with volunteers to introduce new experiences.
The ministry aims to reach about 160 seniors through outings within the first two months. It will then explore partnerships with more organisations to scale up efforts and benefit more people.
APPRECIATING LOCAL ARTS, HERITAGE
The SG Culture Pass seeks to celebrate Singapore’s arts and heritage, and make it easier for Singaporeans to enjoy a wide range of cultural experiences.
They can use their credits to offset ticket purchases for more than 400 eligible arts and heritage programmes offered through authorised ticketing partners.
Since its launch in September, more than S$1.8 million worth of credits under the pass have been utilised.
Beyond organising outings, MCCY plans to bring selected events directly to them — particularly for those living in nursing homes and facing mobility constraints.
Mr Limonium Sua, assistant director of the MCCY’s SG Culture Pass Office, said the ministry is committed to ensuring that all Singaporeans can benefit from the credits and enjoy the vibrant culture scene.
“The purpose of our pilot events is to really understand what kind of assistance the seniors would need and what kind of help the community partners would need, so that they can independently organise our things,” said Mr Sua.
“This is important for us to really understand what else we need to do, so that we can scale this up in a meaningful way.”
BUILDING SOCIAL CONNECTIONS
For instance, some seniors at Vanguard Active Ageing Centre (Care) in Woodlands recently took part in a painting class.
The session featured the use of palette knives, which are lighter than standard paintbrushes and easier to handle, making the activity more accessible for these young-at-heart artists.
Organisers told CNA this accessibility was one of the key reasons behind their choice of activity for the day.
Ms Nur Faizah Hairil Basar, senior community outreach executive at eldercare service provider Vanguard Healthcare, said it focuses on finding unique and engaging activities for seniors to capture their interest.
They also involve the seniors in choosing activities by checking their preferences and ensuring the options are meaningful and enjoyable.
“We feel that by opting for cultural events, we expose our seniors to different experiences, and at the same time, it helps to foster social connections and they get to do something that's different,” she added.
“Ultimately, our seniors enjoy doing things together as a group, and the fact that all the process is also handled by the AAC - they feel at ease.”
Seniors who participated said the experience was both relaxing and fulfilling.
Mr Semon Chew, a senior who attends the Vanguard Active Ageing Centre (Care) at Woodlands, said he would like to continue exploring the arts through the SG Culture Pass.
“The culture pass is a very good beginning for seniors to get involved in arts and culture,” he added.
“During our young days, we didn't have time to do arts, we had to work and earn a living. But now, I find that art is so relaxing and enjoyable.”