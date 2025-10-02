Seniors to get help in using S$100 SG Culture Pass credits under MCCY pilot

SINGAPORE: Seniors who may be unfamiliar with using their SG Culture Pass for local arts and heritage programmes are now able to receive support, along with those who face mobility challenges in attending such events.

As part of a pilot by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), organisations like Active Ageing Centres (AACs), community centres and nursing homes are helping seniors in redeeming their S$100 (US$78) SG Culture Pass credits and curating suitable programmes for them.

These organisations will help seniors redeem their credits, plan activities, and select suitable programmes by consulting them and working with volunteers to introduce new experiences.

The ministry aims to reach about 160 seniors through outings within the first two months. It will then explore partnerships with more organisations to scale up efforts and benefit more people.