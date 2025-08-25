New SG Culture Pass credits can be used on over 400 arts and heritage programmes
Each eligible citizen can use the S$100 worth of credits from Sep 1.
SINGAPORE: Singaporeans can choose from more than 400 arts and heritage programmes to spend their S$100 (US$78) SG Culture Pass credits, starting next Monday (Sep 1).
The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said more than 100 partners have come on board so far.
It will continue to accept programme applications from the sector to ensure a "regularly updated and vibrant selection", the ministry said in a factsheet.
A ministry spokesperson said of all the applications processed so far, less than 5 per cent were rejected as they were either incomplete or applicants had not fully understood the requirements.
These include having at least three years of experience and at least half of the artistic and production team comprising Singapore citizens and permanent residents.
Announced earlier in 2025, the culture pass offsets ticket costs to local arts and heritage events. The government has set aside about S$300 million for the initiative.
It aims to foster pride and appreciation for local arts, heritage and culture; give Singaporeans the means to show support for local practitioners; and spur the growth of the local sector, said MCCY.
About 70 per cent of the offerings are priced at S$50 and below.
Live performances make up the highest number of listings at about 40 per cent, followed by workshops or talks at 30 percent.
The programmes range from tours of Chinatown and Haw Par Villa theme park to shows at the Esplanade performing arts centre.
EVENTS WHICH "PIQUE INTEREST"
To access their SG Culture Pass credits, eligible Singaporeans aged 18 and above can log in via their SingPass on the official website at sgculturepass.gov.sg.
The website also lets Singaporeans view information on eligible events, check their credit balances and use the credits for ticket purchases through authorised providers, said MCCY.
These are Sistic, BookMyShow, GlobalTix, Klook, Pelago and Trip.com.
There are no fixed denominations for the credits to be used. The maximum value will be deducted from an individual’s available credits, to defray the cost of a ticket to a programme.
Any remaining cost can be topped up using credit card or PayNow.
An SMS from the gov.sg SMS sender ID will also be sent to all eligible citizens from Sep 1, but there is no need to wait for this to access the credits, said MCCY.
The ministry and SG Culture Pass will not send SMSes asking for personal information or banking details.
Singaporeans can also use the credits to purchase tickets for family members, such as parents buying for their children.
But the credits are not for resale and cannot be exchanged for cash.
They are valid until the end of 2028.
"We encourage Singaporeans to use their SG Culture Pass credits to explore our rich local arts and heritage offerings," said the ministry spokesperson.
"With over 400 eligible programmes, and more constantly being onboarded, we are confident that all Singaporeans will be able to find something that piques their interest."