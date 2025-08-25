New SG Culture Pass credits can be used on over 400 arts and heritage programmes

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans can choose from more than 400 arts and heritage programmes to spend their S$100 (US$78) SG Culture Pass credits, starting next Monday (Sep 1).

The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said more than 100 partners have come on board so far.

It will continue to accept programme applications from the sector to ensure a "regularly updated and vibrant selection", the ministry said in a factsheet.

A ministry spokesperson said of all the applications processed so far, less than 5 per cent were rejected as they were either incomplete or applicants had not fully understood the requirements.

These include having at least three years of experience and at least half of the artistic and production team comprising Singapore citizens and permanent residents.

Announced earlier in 2025, the culture pass offsets ticket costs to local arts and heritage events. The government has set aside about S$300 million for the initiative.

It aims to foster pride and appreciation for local arts, heritage and culture; give Singaporeans the means to show support for local practitioners; and spur the growth of the local sector, said MCCY.