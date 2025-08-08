Singaporeans living in China bond with locals over music and food

BEIJING: Billy Koh is a familiar name in the Singapore and Chinese music scenes.

He started his career in the 1980s with Singapore's Xinyao music movement, banding with a group of musicians to establish music company Ocean Butterflies.

The record label went on to groom homegrown talents like Kit Chan, A-Do and twin act BY2.

A major highlight of his career came in 2003 when he helped launch Singaporean mandopop star Lin Junjie, better known as JJ Lin. One of Singapore’s most successful music exports, Lin enjoys a large fan base in China.

Koh left Ocean Butterflies a decade ago when it was acquired by major Chinese music giant Taihe Music Group. He went on to set up Amusic Rights Management, an international music company based in China.

Ahead of Singapore’s National Day on Saturday (Aug 9), the veteran music producer said he is grateful to have made a name for himself and his home country.

Aside from celebrating its 60th year of independence, Singapore is marking 35 years of diplomatic ties with China this year. Koh said that the two nations can benefit from more engagements.

“I really treasure this relationship that Singapore and China have. I think people from both countries need to interact more and learn from each other more,” he added.

Today, Koh continues to mentor a new generation of artistes at his studio in the Chinese capital.

He told CNA he decided to relocate as Beijing is now the heart of the Chinese popular music scene.

“As the industry grew, we realised that we have to go for a bigger market, which was in Taipei in the 1990s. The industry kind of moved its centre to Beijing after the 2000s so I have to follow the industry,” he said.