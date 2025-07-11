Punish those who think animal abuse is a 'game'; educate the rest, says Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Singapore must take a firm stand against those who deliberately harm animals, while educating the public on responsible pet ownership, said Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam.

Reflecting on a spate of high-profile community cat deaths earlier this year – including four incidents in Yishun, Punggol and Tampines – Mr Shanmugam reiterated the government's zero-tolerance approach to animal cruelty.

There is "no question" about the government's position on this, he told CNA in an interview on Tuesday (Jul 8).

Investigations by the National Parks Board (NParks) found that three of the deaths were likely caused by vehicle accidents, with no evidence of deliberate acts of cruelty.

Still, public concern over the incidents prompted Mr Shanmugam, also the MP for Yishun, to speak out in a Facebook post at the time, stating: "This is not who we are as a people."

Just this week, a man convicted of killing cats by throwing them from Housing Board blocks had his jail term doubled after the prosecution appealed.

"We cannot tolerate cruelty," said Mr Shanmugam, who is also the Coordinating Minister for National Security. "We have to take a strong stand, and we cannot let perpetrators go free."

At the same time, he cautioned against over-criminalisation.

There will always be a minority who break the law, he said, emphasising the need for targeted enforcement. "What you want is to go after the people with malice – who go out to be cruel to animals, who think that it's a sport, who think that it's a game," Mr Shanmugam said.

"These animals don't have a voice, and it's incumbent … upon us to make sure that they are protected."

The majority of people in Singapore are law-abiding and most pet owners are "well-meaning", Mr Shanmugam said. For those who make mistakes without cruel intent, a sensible approach must be taken, where levels of culpability and criminality of offences are assessed, he added.

Such people should be guided through education to ensure they know how to look after their pets, he said.

"Otherwise you will be charging a lot of people in court. You also don't want that."