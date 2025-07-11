Punish those who think animal abuse is a 'game'; educate the rest, says Shanmugam
"These animals don't have a voice, and it's incumbent upon us to make sure that they are protected," says Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam in a CNA interview.
SINGAPORE: Singapore must take a firm stand against those who deliberately harm animals, while educating the public on responsible pet ownership, said Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam.
Reflecting on a spate of high-profile community cat deaths earlier this year – including four incidents in Yishun, Punggol and Tampines – Mr Shanmugam reiterated the government's zero-tolerance approach to animal cruelty.
There is "no question" about the government's position on this, he told CNA in an interview on Tuesday (Jul 8).
Investigations by the National Parks Board (NParks) found that three of the deaths were likely caused by vehicle accidents, with no evidence of deliberate acts of cruelty.
Still, public concern over the incidents prompted Mr Shanmugam, also the MP for Yishun, to speak out in a Facebook post at the time, stating: "This is not who we are as a people."
Just this week, a man convicted of killing cats by throwing them from Housing Board blocks had his jail term doubled after the prosecution appealed.
"We cannot tolerate cruelty," said Mr Shanmugam, who is also the Coordinating Minister for National Security. "We have to take a strong stand, and we cannot let perpetrators go free."
At the same time, he cautioned against over-criminalisation.
There will always be a minority who break the law, he said, emphasising the need for targeted enforcement. "What you want is to go after the people with malice – who go out to be cruel to animals, who think that it's a sport, who think that it's a game," Mr Shanmugam said.
"These animals don't have a voice, and it's incumbent … upon us to make sure that they are protected."
The majority of people in Singapore are law-abiding and most pet owners are "well-meaning", Mr Shanmugam said. For those who make mistakes without cruel intent, a sensible approach must be taken, where levels of culpability and criminality of offences are assessed, he added.
Such people should be guided through education to ensure they know how to look after their pets, he said.
"Otherwise you will be charging a lot of people in court. You also don't want that."
ONLY 6% OF ABUSE CASES SUBSTANTIATED
In 2024, Singapore recorded 961 cases of animal cruelty and welfare concerns – the highest in 12 years – according to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). The cases involved 2,190 animals, mostly cats.
Under current law, those found guilty of cruelty to animals may face up to 18 months’ jail, fines up to S$15,000 (US$11,700), or both. Repeat offenders face harsher penalties of up to three years’ jail and S$30,000 in fines.
First-time offenders who fail in their duty of care can be fined up to S$10,000 or jailed for up to a year.
Legislation is under review to raise penalties further – including disqualification orders – and strengthen enforcement powers like arrest and seizure.
The penalties send a clear message that such conduct is not tolerated, said Mr Shanmugam. But he also acknowledged the challenge law enforcement agencies face in finding the culprits due to the absence of cameras and witnesses, which leads to fewer cases being heard in court.
From 2019 to 2024, NParks received an average of 1,200 reports of animal cruelty and welfare cases annually. Of these, about a quarter involved cruelty or failure of duty of care, but lacked substantive information to find the culprits, the agency said.
Only about 6 per cent of the reports were substantiated. Egregious cases were prosecuted in court, while other offenders received warning letters or composition fines.
Mr Shanmugam also addressed the role of mental illness in animal abuse. While acknowledging that psychological conditions can sometimes be a factor, he stressed that cruelty should never be excused.
"Certainly it's not a way to suggest that because the person has mental health issues, you should leave him alone. Then he or she will continue doing it to more animals, which we should not tolerate," he said.
"If the person is a threat, that threat has to be removed, usually by removing that person from society," he added. "Unless the experts come out and say a certain type of treatment would help, and the person doesn't need to be incarcerated."
COLLABORATION WITH ANIMAL WELFARE GROUPS
The minister also highlighted the importance of working with animal welfare groups.
He cited the example of the Chong Pang Animal Welfare Forum, set up after he took office in 2011 and later renamed the Nee Soon Public Forum on Animal Welfare Policies. It provided a platform for public feedback, which fed into 24 legislative recommendations – all accepted by the government and many adopted into the Animals and Birds Act.
Mr Shanmugam credited former MP Louis Ng, founder of the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES), for his role in shaping policy. With Mr Ng returning to the non-profit sector, Ms Lee Hui Ying, a long-time volunteer and new Nee Soon MP, will now take on that responsibility.
Not all proposals from welfare groups can be adopted, Mr Shanmugam said. But overall, it's a "cooperative effort" between the groups and the government, he said.
Ultimately, Mr Shanmugam added, the government’s goal is to ensure that laws stay effective and relevant.
"Let's wait for the review of the legislation and see what the recommendations are. I'm sure it will be debated in parliament."