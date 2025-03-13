Activist group 'targeting and disrupting' PAP Meet-The-People Sessions

“Their accusation, that I was lying, was typical of the way the engagement proceeded, through the night,” said Mr Shanmugam, who heads the PAP Chong Pang branch in Nee Soon GRC.

“The antagonistic way in which they spoke, behaved, interrupted, threw accusations of lying, suggested that they wanted to make a scene, get some material to put out, rather than engage in a genuine discussion.”

As he headed back into the branch office, the pair and another person shouted “coward” very loudly, Mr Shanmugam said.

“I went back to them to tell them off for behaving in this way – I was quite unhappy with the disruption they were causing. I pointed to them to behave. I also pointed out to them that they were disrupting the MPS,” he said.

“They can’t, as non-residents, come to MPS and insist that their political discussion take priority over the needs of the waiting residents.”

He added that the group showed their middle finger – with a photo showing so – and caused a scene which drew the attention of waiting residents.

“I understand that people may feel strongly about some issues. But MPS is not a protest venue. It is where residents go to their MPs to seek help. Many have acute concerns — housing, jobs, medical needs, family issues, and would wait patiently, often for hours, to speak with their MP,” he said, adding that hijacking these sessions is unfair to them.

He eventually spent about 30 to 45 minutes speaking with them inside the office, to “see if we find some common ground”.

DISRUPTING ACROSS THE ISLAND

According to PAP, the activist group has turned up in wards helmed by Cabinet ministers, like National Development Minister Desmond Lee’s Boon Lay branch in West Coast GRC, and Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo’s Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng division in Jalan Besar GRC.

They have also shown up at branches under PAP parliament backbenchers, including Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Edward Chia’s Zhenghua division and Mr Sharael Taha’s Pasir Ris East division in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.

“They created a ruckus in the waiting area to disrupt the queue system we have in place, they filmed and raised their voices at MPS which affected other residents who hoped to have the privacy to speak with our MPs and volunteers,” said a PAP spokesperson.

The group’s members would also raise their voices and lobby accusations at party volunteers, and are often not residents in the area they target, the spokesperson added.

“Our volunteers have stepped forward because they care about fellow Singaporeans and want to do their part to support those in need. It is not right that our volunteers are subject to taunts and accusations about their motives and character,” she said.

The weekly MPS is “one of the most direct lines of assistance for many Singaporeans in need”, with residents seeking help for pressing concerns, the spokesperson said.

“We try our best to create a safe space for these residents to share their concerns, and to meet as many residents as possible in each session,” she added.

AVENUES OF SUPPORT

“We empathise that many feel frustrated and helpless at the situation in Gaza and appreciate that they can turn to our MPs as an avenue for support,” said the spokesperson.

The party’s MPs and volunteers have always taken the time to hear the views of residents on this issue, which they then relay to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on their behalf, she said.

Many residents who feel strongly about the issue have also taken action with the party to raise funds for those in Gaza, channeling them directly to displaced Palestinians through its partner, the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF).

“We continue to consult closely with RLAF on the aid that Palestinians need, and we encourage more residents to join us in this effort,” said the PAP spokesperson.



“Regardless of political views, everyone deserves to be treated with respect. For those who have been organising efforts to disrupt our MPS, we will not allow any intimidation antics towards our residents and volunteers.”