Singapore’s first shingles awareness movement highlights growing risk for seniors

SINGAPORE: What started as a backache turned into an ordeal Mr Lionel Lee will never forget.

The 60-year-old initially thought he was suffering from a heart attack when the pain crept from his back to his chest in 2023.

Mr Lee was later diagnosed with shingles – the same condition that had afflicted his father twice, in his 50s and 70s, and his mother once in her 60s.



“We always think that it will not happen to us, but unfortunately it did,” he said.

“It felt like a screw being turned into my bone. It was really painful. I've never felt anything like this before in my life.”

Mr Lee recalled his experience at the launch of Singapore’s first ground-up shingles awareness initiative, Shielding from Shingles.

Held at Far East Square last Tuesday (Oct 28), the event brought together seniors, caregivers and doctors to raise awareness of a disease that is often misunderstood and overlooked.