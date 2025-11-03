Singapore’s first shingles awareness movement highlights growing risk for seniors
Shingles, caused by the same virus responsible for chickenpox, can be prevented through vaccination.
SINGAPORE: What started as a backache turned into an ordeal Mr Lionel Lee will never forget.
The 60-year-old initially thought he was suffering from a heart attack when the pain crept from his back to his chest in 2023.
Mr Lee was later diagnosed with shingles – the same condition that had afflicted his father twice, in his 50s and 70s, and his mother once in her 60s.
“We always think that it will not happen to us, but unfortunately it did,” he said.
“It felt like a screw being turned into my bone. It was really painful. I've never felt anything like this before in my life.”
Mr Lee recalled his experience at the launch of Singapore’s first ground-up shingles awareness initiative, Shielding from Shingles.
Held at Far East Square last Tuesday (Oct 28), the event brought together seniors, caregivers and doctors to raise awareness of a disease that is often misunderstood and overlooked.
UNDERESTIMATING THE RISK
Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, affects about 30,000 people in Singapore each year. The viral infection, which causes a blistering rash, can strike more than once.
The risk of developing shingles increases as one ages. Those who have had chickenpox before may develop shingles as their immunity declines.
In Singapore, more than 90 per cent of adults aged 50 and above carry the varicella-zoster virus, which causes chickenpox and can later lead to shingles. This means nearly everyone in this age group is at risk.
A recent shingles awareness tracking survey, conducted by market research firm Ipsos on behalf of biopharmaceutical company GSK, found that two out of three older adults underestimate their personal risk of contracting the disease.
Only one in four respondents intended to discuss shingles prevention with their doctor within the next three months, according to the survey of 200 adults aged 50 and above in July.
Doctors warned that shingles is not merely painful – it can also lead to inflammation linked to serious complications such as heart attacks and strokes.
“People think that it's an inconsequential, mild illness, but shingles does have significant complications,” said family physician Kelvin Goh.
“Patients with chronic pain suffer for months and even years of persistent hyperesthesia, tingling sensation, burning or even stabbing pain in the area of the shingles virus.”
PROTECTING AGAINST THE DISEASE
The impact of shingles extends beyond patients to their caregivers.
Local actress Cynthia Koh, whose mother had shingles more than a decade ago, told CNA she found the experience “very taxing”.
“It's never a good feeling to watch your loved ones going through pain, and you feel helpless,” she added. “You would like to help her, but there's no way you can.”
Healthcare professionals stressed the importance of increasing understanding of the viral disease, noting that shingles is common but preventable.
They encourage more seniors to take charge of their health and speak to doctors about prevention.
Up to 30 per cent of the population may develop shingles in their lifetime, said Dr Goh, adding: “There are many available treatment and prevention strategies.”
Vaccines are available in Singapore to protect adults against shingles. Subsidies are currently offered, and from the middle of next year, individuals will also be able to use their MediSave to pay for the vaccine.