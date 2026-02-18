2 crew members dead after fire on Singapore-registered bulk carrier

SINGAPORE: Two crew members have died following a fire in the engine room of a Singapore-registered bulk carrier off the coast of China, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Wednesday (Feb 18).

The fire broke out on board the vessel, MANDY, at about 7.35pm Singapore time on Tuesday. It has since been extinguished by the crew.

There were 25 Myanmar crew members onboard at the time of the incident. No Singaporeans were on the vessel.

Two crew members were reported dead, while a third was evacuated to a shore medical facility for further treatment.

There have been no reports of pollution, MPA said, adding that it would investigate the incident. The company is making arrangements to tow the vessel to Yantai Port in China.

MPA said it has extended its condolences to the families of the deceased and is in contact with the company and relevant Chinese authorities to provide assistance.