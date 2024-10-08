6 people injured after 2 shophouses partially collapse at Syed Alwi Road; loud blast heard

SINGAPORE: Six people were injured after two shophouse units at Syed Alwi Road partially collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday (Oct 8).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to an incident at about 1.30am at 84 and 85 Syed Alwi Road, which is in the Little India district.

Preliminary findings indicate that a likely buildup of flammable gas at the first unit - a restaurant - led to an explosion and the collapse of the two-storey shophouses.

"There are currently no flammable gas readings detected at the incident site," SCDF said in a Facebook update at around noon.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) earlier said the cause of the incident was "suspected" to be a gas explosion.

No one was found trapped under the debris, said SCDF, adding that two search dogs and a drone were deployed to support the search operation.

Firefighters rescued a person from the second floor of the restaurant using a ladder, as the person was unable to evacuate due to a blocked staircase.

"As some passers-by had reportedly heard a loud blast during the incident, a firefighting machine was deployed as a precautionary measure, to disperse any potential build-up of flammable gases using its water mist spray function," said SCDF.