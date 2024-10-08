6 people injured after 2 shophouses partially collapse at Syed Alwi Road; loud blast heard
SINGAPORE: Six people were injured after two shophouse units at Syed Alwi Road partially collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday (Oct 8).
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to an incident at about 1.30am at 84 and 85 Syed Alwi Road, which is in the Little India district.
Preliminary findings indicate that a likely buildup of flammable gas at the first unit - a restaurant - led to an explosion and the collapse of the two-storey shophouses.
"There are currently no flammable gas readings detected at the incident site," SCDF said in a Facebook update at around noon.
The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) earlier said the cause of the incident was "suspected" to be a gas explosion.
No one was found trapped under the debris, said SCDF, adding that two search dogs and a drone were deployed to support the search operation.
Firefighters rescued a person from the second floor of the restaurant using a ladder, as the person was unable to evacuate due to a blocked staircase.
"As some passers-by had reportedly heard a loud blast during the incident, a firefighting machine was deployed as a precautionary measure, to disperse any potential build-up of flammable gases using its water mist spray function," said SCDF.
A vegetarian restaurant named Paakashala Singapore is located at 84 Syed Alwi Road, while No 85 houses Nirja Mega Mart.
Two people were assessed by paramedics for minor injuries and taken to the hospital. Another four who were also assessed for minor injuries declined to be taken to the hospital.
When CNA arrived at the scene at 9am on Tuesday, cordons were in place to prevent people from going into the affected area. Police and SCDF personnel were onsite.
Member of Parliament Denise Phua (PAP-Jalan Besar) arrived at the scene at about 9.30am. She was escorted into the cordoned-off area by SCDF personnel to look at the damage.
"THE NOISE WAS SO LOUD"
Mdm Yeow Noy Kee, who lives at a nearby HDB block, said she heard a loud noise.
“I got a shock, I thought it might have been an explosion but I couldn’t see anything. There was no fire or anything,” said the 74-year-old.
The restaurant, Paakashala, sustained significant damage, with wires seen hanging from the ceiling, and the outdoor tent bent out of shape.
According to its Instagram page, the outlet was launched last December.
One worker at a nearby restaurant, Sakunthala’s, who only wanted to be known as Mr Jayarama, said he saw a large crowd forming after a loud noise was heard.
“People came out to see what had happened because the noise was so loud but when I looked, I couldn’t see anything. I don’t know what happened,” he said.
Facebook user Qristal Adrianna was livestreaming on the platform when the incident occurred.
In the video, shattered glass can be seen on the road while sirens are heard in the background. Many bystanders can be seen standing around the affected shophouse units.
A person is also heard saying that an explosion happened near Mustafa Centre.
Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect that BCA has changed its statement to indicate that the cause of the incident is “suspected” to be a gas explosion.