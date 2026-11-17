SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines (SIA) plane returned to Rockhampton Airport in Australia shortly after departure on Tuesday (Nov 17) after smoke was detected in its cabin - the second such incident involving the aircraft in less than a week.

SQ9204 had departed Rockhampton Airport at 10.22am local time (8.22am, Singapore time) and was scheduled to arrive at Cairns Airport about an hour later, according to flight tracker Flight Radar 24.

In response to CNA's queries, SIA said seven staff members, including two pilots, were on the Airbus A350-900 aircraft. No customers were on board.

"SIA is investigating the cause of the smoke," said the airline.

"The safety of our customers and staff is our top priority."

CNA understands that the plane was cleared for service by ground engineers at Rockhampton Airport, and had departed as a ferry flight to Singapore via Cairns on Tuesday.

On Nov 11, Singapore-bound flight SQ236 had departed from Brisbane International Airport but was diverted to Rockhampton Airport after smoke was detected in the cabin.

SIA told CNA then that the flight had landed "uneventfully" and that it was investigating the incident.