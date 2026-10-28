SIA to buy sustainable aviation fuel made from waste gases at new Singapore plant

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced on Wednesday (Oct 28) that it will buy sustainable aviation fuel made from waste gases as part of its efforts to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The airline said it signed an agreement to purchase up to 4,800 tonnes of next-generation sustainable aviation fuel from Aether Beacon over three years.

The deliveries will commence in 2028, said SIA and Aether Fuels in a joint media release on Wednesday.

The fuel will be produced using new technology that converts waste carbon feedstocks, such as biomethane and industrial waste gases, into aviation fuel.

“This offers an alternative to the hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids pathway, which relies on more constrained lipid-based feedstocks,” said SIA and Aether Fuels.

Aether Fuels had said in November that this production method reduces greenhouse gas emissions by more than 70 per cent compared to conventional jet fuel.

The fuel will be produced at Project Beacon, Aether Fuels' commercial production facility which is being developed in Pulau Bukom. SIA is the first airline to buy sustainable aviation fuel from the facility and this marks its first purchase of sustainable aviation fuel made with such technology as well.

“Supporting the development and adoption of SAF (sustainable aviation fuel), and securing future supplies, are integral to SIA’s ambition of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050,” said SIA chief sustainability officer Lee Wen Fen.

She added that the purchase demonstrated demand for new lower-carbon fuel production pathways in Singapore.

“We will continue to work with partners globally to scale SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) production, strengthen the aviation industry’s sustainability ecosystem, and support the transition to more sustainable air travel,” she said.