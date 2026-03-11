'You wouldn't put your children in the cargo hold': Inside Singapore's first airline for pets
One passenger paid just over US$30,000 for a one-way flight for two people and four cats from Singapore to Hong Kong.
SINGAPORE: When Ms Gwenda Phillips relocated from Singapore to Hong Kong in March last year, she paid just over US$30,000 for herself, her sister-in-law and their four cats to board a private flight.
The alternative – checking the animals into cargo – was never a consideration.
"You would never put your children in the cargo hold. For animals, it’s even more inhumane as they can’t speak and have no concept of time,” she said.
Ms Philips flew with SingaPaw Air, which bills itself as Singapore’s first airline catering fully to pets. On its flights, animals roam the cabin freely, sit beside their owners and are offered meal options, much like any other passenger.
The airline occupies a niche that its founder Jamie Wong said has no direct equivalent in the region, although similar services operate in the United States, Europe and Australia. Its clientele ranges from owners relocating across borders to those taking their pets on holiday.
Mr Wong told CNA he started the airline after encountering a personal problem. As Singapore emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, he wanted to travel overseas with his three dogs and five cats, but ran into size restrictions and cargo requirements on commercial flights.
Having an existing interest in aviation, Mr Wong decided to combine the two and launched SingaPaw Air three years ago.
“We actually started the first year pretty slowly,” he said, adding that many potential clients held back to see how things went before committing to a booking. Business has since picked up, with almost 10 flights booked as of February this year.
HOW IT DIFFERS FROM COMMERCIAL FLYING
Mr Wong said SingaPaw Air imposes no size restrictions on animals, which are typically cats and dogs. The largest canine passenger to date was a Great Dane.
The airline also accepts breeds banned from cargo on most commercial carriers. Many airlines prohibit brachycephalic breeds, dogs with shortened snouts such as French bulldogs and chow chows, because of a higher risk of respiratory distress in the hold.
The number of passengers bringing pets on charter flights has risen noticeably in recent years, said Ms Lesley Ann Chai, charter director of Air 7 Asia, which provides most of the aircraft used by SingaPaw Air.
"Out of 10 flights that are booked, one or two of them have pets on board. Before that, there used to be none,” she said.
“If you fly commercial, you have to put your pets in cargo. You don't get to be with your pet, and being separated and put in a dark space at the bottom of the aircraft is not very comforting for an owner.”
Of Air 7 Asia's fleet of seven planes, three are used for pet flights. All SingaPaw Air flights depart from and arrive at Seletar Airport, passing through the Seletar Business Aviation Centre.
The clearance process for pets mirrors that of human passengers, with no requirement to arrive earlier. The aviation centre does not charge additional fees for pets in its lounge, though animals must remain in carriers while there.
Around 70 to 80 per cent of SingaPaw Air's flights are for relocation purposes, Ms Chai said, which tends to make the experience more emotionally charged than a typical charter booking.
"So we try to put in a little bit more effort when it comes to pet flights that are for people who are relocating, because they're just as anxious as they're going overseas, and their pets are also anxious," she said. "Bringing a pet on board, it's like bringing a small child."
COUNTING THE COST
For Ms Alisa Kwok, who relocated from Hong Kong to Singapore last May with her boyfriend and her 10-year-old Australian shepherd Payday, the decision came down to the dog's age and health.
“It is definitely a luxury. However, given that Payday is a senior dog, we were very concerned about the risks associated with flying in cargo,” she said. The trio's flight cost around US$17,000.
“For us, the additional cost was justified by the peace of mind and the ability to keep him with us in a controlled, comfortable environment,” said Ms Kwok, who works in sales.
She said the cost would make leisure travel on the service difficult to justify. She would only seriously consider it again for a major life event, such as another relocation.
Ms Esther Ting, who flew to Hong Kong last May for a holiday with her toy poodle Truffle at a cost of around US$15,000, said the reasoning is different for different owners.
“To some it's a luxury, but to some it's a necessity based on many factors,” she said, citing the pet’s temperament as one consideration. “It's worth it to me because it provides an option should you want to create those memories with your pet.”
At the end of the day, it depends on the pet owner's priorities, said Ms Ting, who works in the education sector.
DOCUMENTS AND LOGISTICS
Beyond arranging the flights, SingaPaw Air also manages the administrative requirements, including import and export permits and vaccination certification.
The company also works with the NParks Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) on arrival inspections at Seletar, which lacks the dedicated animal inspection facility available at Changi Airport.
“We work very closely with them to notify them of our arrival date and time, then they will send a team over here to ensure that the whole process, the inspection, is done smoothly,” said Mr Wong.
Countries are categorised by AVS based on rabies risk level. Destinations deemed rabies-free or low-risk, including Hong Kong, Japan and the US, allow pets to travel and return without quarantine. Countries assessed as rabies-affected, such as Thailand, Indonesia and Cambodia, require a minimum 30-day quarantine on arrival, making them one-way destinations for most SingaPaw Air clients.
Planning lead times vary significantly. Japan, for instance, requires eight months of preparation work mandated by the government.
Hong Kong, a four-hour flight from Singapore, is currently the most popular destination for pet holidays. Prices for a return journey start from around US$27,000 for two passengers and one pet. For relocations, Indonesia, Thailand and Cambodia are more common destinations.
PREPARING FOR A FLIGHT
Each flight is staffed by two pilots and one cabin crew member, who are informed in advance that animals will be on board, said Ms Chai.
Catering is arranged for both humans and animals, accounting for dietary restrictions and special requests.
Emergency procedures are the same as on regular passenger flights, though cabin crew pay additional attention to the animals and are "sort of trained to see when the pet is anxious", Ms Chai said.
Aircraft used for SingaPaw Air bookings are also used for regular charter flights. Cleaning and disinfection procedures between flights are the same regardless of whether animals have been on board.
To ease animals into the experience, SingaPaw Air recently began offering hour-long "pet discovery flights", which allow animals to become accustomed to altitude changes and engine noise before a longer journey.
“The idea of that is to let the pet get familiarised with the different altitude and also the noise of the engine, so that when they actually go on the long-haul flight, they don't get surprised for the first time,” Mr Wong said.
Discovery flights start from S$1,700 (US$1,300) for one passenger and one pet. SingaPaw Air passengers receive a discount, while some owners book the flights simply as a novel experience for their animals.
The service also allows multiple pet owners to share a flight to a common destination, which can lower the per-person cost. Group bookings include a pre-flight meet-and-greet for the animals.
Looking ahead, Mr Wong said he is exploring the possibility of launching fixed quarterly flights to Hong Kong, possibly in the second half of this year or early 2027, making it easier for pet owners to plan trips.