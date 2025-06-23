Singapore Airlines cancels all flights to Dubai until Wednesday amid Middle East conflict

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has cancelled all flights between Singapore and Dubai until Wednesday (Jun 25) as the conflict between Israel and Iran continues.

In a notice on its website, the Singapore carrier announced that the cancellations followed “a security assessment of the geopolitical situation in the Middle East”.

The six cancelled flights are:

SQ494 departing Singapore for Dubai on Monday at 3.10pm

SQ495 departing Dubai for Singapore on Monday at 7.45pm

SQ494 departing Singapore for Dubai on Tuesday at 3.10pm

SQ495 departing Dubai for Singapore on Tuesday at 7.45pm

SQ494 departing Singapore for Dubai on Wednesday at 3.10pm

SQ495 departing Dubai for Singapore on Wednesday at 7.45pm

The airline had earlier cancelled flights between Singapore and Dubai on Sunday as a result of the conflict.

“SIA will be contacting all affected customers to inform them about the flight cancellation,” said the airline.

“Customers affected by the flight cancellations will be reaccommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.”

It added that customers who booked their flights directly can use the airline’s Assistance Request Form to seek a refund.

“For bookings made through travel agents or partner airlines, customers are advised to contact their travel agent or purchasing airline directly for assistance,” said SIA.

“As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights between Singapore and Dubai may be affected,” it added.

Commercial airlines around the world are weighing how long to suspend Middle East flights as a conflict which has already cut off major flight routes entered a new phase after the US attacked key Iranian nuclear sites and Tehran vowed to defend itself.

The usually busy airspace stretching from Iran and Iraq to the Mediterranean has been largely empty of commercial air traffic for 10 days since Israel began strikes on Iran on Jun 13, as airlines divert, cancel and delay flights through the region due to airspace closures and safety concerns.

New cancellations of some flights by international carriers in recent days to usually resilient aviation hubs like Dubai, the world's busiest international airport, and Qatar's Doha, show how aviation industry concerns about the region have escalated.

With Russian and Ukrainian airspace also closed to most airlines due to years of war, the Middle East had become a more important route for flights between Europe and Asia. Amid missile and air strikes during the past 10 days, airlines have routed north via the Caspian Sea or south via Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Added to increased fuel and crew costs from these long detours and cancellations, carriers also face a potential hike in jet fuel costs as oil prices rise following the US attacks.