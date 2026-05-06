SIA delays rollout of new first, business class seats on Airbus A350 amid supply chain constraints

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) next-generation first and business class seats on its Airbus A350-900 aircraft is expected to enter service in the first quarter of 2027 instead of the second quarter of 2026.

"The revised timeline reflects industry-wide supply chain constraints, as well as a delay in the certification of one of the new seats," SIA's spokesperson said on Wednesday (May 6) in response to CNA's queries.

The upgrade - announced in November 2024 - was part of SIA's programme to install all-new long-haul cabin products across 41 Airbus A350-900 long-haul and ultra-long-range (ULR) aircraft.

SIA had said in November 2024 that the products are designed from the ground up, with a spacious layout and ergonomic elements that "cater to every customer’s needs".

It said at the time it was investing S$1.1 billion (US$863 million) in the programme, with the retrofit to be done by SIA Engineering Company in Singapore.

Premium economy class and economy class cabins will also be refreshed, the airline had said.

Originally, the first retrofitted A350-900 long-haul aircraft was expected to enter service in the second quarter of 2026 while the first A350-900ULR variant would follow in the first quarter of 2027.

SIA's spokesperson on Wednesday said the retrofitted A350-900 is expected to enter service in the first quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.



"We will provide an update on the entry-into-service of SIA’s retrofitted A350-900 ultra-long-range aircraft at the appropriate time," said the airline.

The entire programme had targeted completion by the end of 2030.