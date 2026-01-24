SIA New York flights hit as US snowstorm triggers cancellations
Winter Storm Fern is disrupting US air travel, prompting airlines to cancel flights and warn of delays.
SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has cancelled some flights to and from New York due a snowstorm in the United States, it said in an advisory on Saturday (Jan 24).
Winter Storm Fern is disrupting US air travel, prompting airlines to cancel flights, warn of delays and issue travel waivers as ice, snow and strong winds sweep across major hubs and regional airports in the South, East and central parts of the country.
A total of 10 SIA flights have been cancelled, comprising (all in local time):
- SQ22: Singapore-New York (Newark) on Jan 25 at 12.40am
- SQ21: New York (Newark)-Singapore on Jan 25 at 9.35am
- SQ22: Singapore-New York (Newark) on Jan 26 at 12.40am
- SQ21: New York (Newark)-Singapore on Jan 26 at 9.35am
- SQ24: Singapore-New York (John F Kennedy) on Jan 25 at 12.10pm
- SQ23: New York (John F Kennedy)-Singapore on Jan 25 at 10.05pm
- SQ26: Frankfurt-New York (John F Kennedy) on Jan 25 at 8.35am
- SQ25:New York (John F Kennedy)-Frankfurt on Jan 25 at 8.15pm
- SQ26: Frankfurt-New York (John F Kennedy) on Jan 26 at 8.35am
- SQ25: New York (John F Kennedy)-Frankfurt on Jan 26 at 8.15pm
The airline said it will contact all affected passengers to inform them of the flight cancellations and apologised for the inconvenience caused.
"As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights may be affected," it said, as it advised customers to visit its website for the latest information.
Affected passengers will be reaccommodated on alternative flights, said SIA. Otherwise, they can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.
According to flight tracker FlightAware, over 3,200 flights within, into or out of the US have been cancelled as of 6pm on Saturday.
Besides SIA, airlines such as Air India have also cancelled flights due to the New York snowstorm.
It said on Saturday that it has cancelled all flights to and from New York and Newark, New Jersey, for Sunday and Monday due to the severe winter storm with heavy snow forecast for the area.
"'CATASTROPHIC" ICE STORM
Snow fell over parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas on Friday in a frosty prelude to a monster winter storm expected to converge with bitter Arctic cold and engulf much of the United States over the weekend from the Rockies to the Eastern Seaboard.
Forecasts called for heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain, accompanied by dangerously frigid temperatures, to sweep the eastern two-thirds of the nation, threatening to upend travel and spawn widespread power outages.
At least 14 states and the District of Columbia declared weather emergencies as of Friday morning, and major US airlines warned passengers to stay alert for abrupt flight changes and cancellations.
"This is a mean storm," said Jacob Asherman, a meteorologist at the US Weather Prediction Center in Maryland, calling it the biggest so far this season in terms of intensity and scope.
Government warnings and advisories for winter storm conditions, ice storms and extreme cold were posted from the southern Rockies east to the mid-Atlantic Coast and New England, encompassing well over 200 million Americans.
Snowfall totals were likely to exceed a foot in the hardest-hit areas of the Rockies, the Plains, the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast, according to the National Weather Service.
Along the southern fringe of the storm's snow belt, sleet and freezing rain were expected to glaze the southern Plains, the lower Mississippi Valley, Tennessee Valley and the Southeast with "catastrophic" ice accumulations, forecasters said.
The worst was predicted for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee, where ice up to an inch thick was likely to coat tree limbs, power lines and roadways, Asherman said.