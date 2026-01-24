Snow and ice storm set to sweep US

NEW YORK: A massive winter storm was set to drop a hazardous mix of freezing rain and heavy snow on some 160 million Americans starting Friday (Jan 23), threatening "catastrophic" icy conditions.



Multiple US states had declared states of emergency as meteorologists said the storm system forming off the California coast would soon begin its march across much of the continental US, covering a wide swath of the country's middle including the Rockies and Plains.



It could bring "catastrophic ice accumulation," the National Weather Service said, and could result in "long-duration power outages, extensive tree damage, and extremely dangerous or impassable travel conditions."



The storm was expected to linger for days, shifting into the heavily populated mid-Atlantic and northeastern states while crippling daily life and ushering in a frigid air mass across wide areas of the country.



More than 1,500 weekend flights had already been cancelled, according to the tracker Flightaware, including many in Texas.



State officials there vowed the power grid that failed during a deadly winter storm five years ago and left millions without power was prepared this time around.



The southern state's Republican Governor Greg Abbott told journalists Thursday that "there is no expectation whatsoever that there's going to be any loss of power from the power grid" which he said "has never been stronger, never been more prepared and is fully capable of handling this winter storm."