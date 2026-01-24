SIA New York flights hit as US snowstorm triggers cancellations

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has cancelled some flights to and from New York due a snowstorm in the United States, it said in an advisory on Saturday (Jan 24).

Winter Storm Fern is disrupting US air travel, prompting airlines ‌to cancel flights, warn of ‍delays ‌and issue travel waivers as ice, snow and strong winds sweep across ‌major hubs and regional airports in the South, East and central parts of the country.

A total of 10 SIA flights have been cancelled, comprising (all in local time):

SQ22: Singapore-New York (Newark) on Jan 25 at 12.40am

SQ21: New York (Newark)-Singapore on Jan 25 at 9.35am

SQ22: Singapore-New York (Newark) on Jan 26 at 12.40am

SQ21: New York (Newark)-Singapore on Jan 26 at 9.35am

SQ24: Singapore-New York (John F Kennedy) on Jan 25 at 12.10pm

SQ23: New York (John F Kennedy)-Singapore on Jan 25 at 10.05pm

SQ26: Frankfurt-New York (John F Kennedy) on Jan 25 at 8.35am

SQ25:New York (John F Kennedy)-Frankfurt on Jan 25 at 8.15pm

SQ26: Frankfurt-New York (John F Kennedy) on Jan 26 at 8.35am

SQ25: New York (John F Kennedy)-Frankfurt on Jan 26 at 8.15pm

The airline said it will contact all affected passengers to inform them of the flight cancellations and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

"As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights may be affected," it said, as it advised customers to visit its website for the latest information.

Affected passengers will be reaccommodated on alternative flights, said SIA. Otherwise, they can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.

According to flight tracker FlightAware, over 3,200 flights within, into or out of the US have been cancelled as of 6pm on Saturday.

Besides SIA, airlines such as Air India have also cancelled flights due to the New York snowstorm.

It said on Saturday that ⁠it has cancelled all flights to and from New York and ‍Newark, New Jersey, ⁠for ‍Sunday and Monday due to the severe ⁠winter storm with heavy snow ‍forecast for the area.