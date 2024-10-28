Singapore Airlines flight to Tokyo diverted to Taipei due to cracked windshield

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight bound for Tokyo was diverted to Taipei on Monday (Oct 28) due to a "cracked windshield" mid-flight, said the airline.

Flight SQ636, with 249 passengers and 17 crew members on board, took off from Changi Airport at 11.07pm on Sunday and was due to touch down at Haneda Airport at 6.20am on Monday.

But the cracked windshield meant it had to divert to Taoyuan International Airport and it landed "uneventfully" at about 4am, said an SIA spokesperson in response to CNA's queries.

The plane is a Boeing 777-300ER. Hotel accommodation was arranged for affected customers.

The flight has been renumbered to SQ9876 and will depart Taipei for Tokyo at 8.30pm. It is due to arrive at Haneda Airport at 12.30am on Tuesday, a delay of about 18 hours.

"SIA sincerely apologises to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused," said the spokesperson, adding that the safety of its customers and crew is its top priority.