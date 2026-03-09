Singapore appoints two new High Court judges

SINGAPORE: Supreme Court judicial commissioners Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Abdul Kadir and Sushil Sukumaran Nair have been appointed High Court judges, with effect from Monday (Mar 9), the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Having been appointed by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, their appointments bring the number of justices on the Supreme Court to 35, PMO said in a media release.

This includes five justices in the Court of Appeal, four judges of the Appellate Division, 19 judges in the High Court and 26 international judges. The count also includes the Chief Justice, one judicial commissioner and five senior judges, PMO added.

Judicial Commissioner Faizal was appointed Judicial Commissioner of the Supreme Court on May 2, 2024 for a two-year term, while Judicial Commissioner Nair was appointed on Apr 1, 2025, for one year.

The former began his time in the legal service in 2005 as a justices’ law clerk in the Supreme Court, before going on to being an assistant registrar, said PMO.

He was posted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers’ (AGC) criminal justice division in 2007, before later moving to the state prosecution division.

He went on to serve as the Singapore Medical Council’s general counsel and legal director for about one and a half years before returning to the AGC's criminal justice division as a director in 2015.

Judicial Commissioner Faizal assumed the position of Deputy Chief Prosecutor in the same division from March 2018 to December 2022, and was later appointed the crime division’s second chief prosecutor.

He was also appointed senior counsel in 2020.

As judicial commissioner, his focus areas have been building and construction, shipbuilding, company, insolvency and trust matters, family matters and torts, as well as complex and technical cases, said PMO.

Judicial Commissioner Nair was admitted to the Singapore Bar in 1990 and joined Drew & Napier, said the PMO.

He was in practice for about 35 years, dedicating most of his time to restructuring work, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

At the firm, he was concurrently its deputy CEO and head of its corporate restructuring and workout practice group.

"As Judicial Commissioner, he has been hearing cases on civil matters such as finance, securities, banking, complex commercial cases, company, insolvency, trusts, arbitration, defamation, professional negligence and statutory torts," PMO said.