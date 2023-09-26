SAF puts prized assets to the test at Exercise Forging Sabre in the US

IDAHO: Troops on the ground first conduct lasing operations and pinpoint exactly where targets are, before assets from the Singapore Army and the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) - such as Apache helicopters and F-15 fighter jets - attack in a coordinated strike.

Coordination is key as the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) puts its prized assets to the test during the ongoing Exercise Forging Sabre in the United States.

"We have done many drills, rehearsed multiple times on our respective SOPs (standard operating procedures),” said Captain Brandon Tan, Bravo battery commander from the 23rd Battalion Singapore Artillery.

“In this case, we could react to those scenarios. And displace, in a certain sense, in a more efficient manner.”