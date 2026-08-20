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Singapore Arrival Card enhanced with more language options, passport scan autofill
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Singapore

Singapore Arrival Card enhanced with more language options, passport scan autofill

The enhanced SGAC will offer 19 language options, up from 12 currently, and an improved interface.

Singapore Arrival Card enhanced with more language options, passport scan autofill

A view of the immigration checkpoint at Changi Airport Terminal 3. (File photo: CNA/Marcus Mark Ramos)

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20 Aug 2026 11:32AM (Updated: 20 Aug 2026 11:41AM)
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SINGAPORE: The Singapore Arrival Card (SGAC) will soon support seven new languages and feature a refreshed interface as part of enhancements to make the online form easier for travellers to complete.

It will offer 19 language options, up from the current 12, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Aug 19).

The authority did not specify which new languages will be added to the list.

The enhanced SGAC will also feature a user-friendly design for "smoother, easier navigation".

Other improved features include faster submission using the passport scan autofill function.

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The upgrades will be available on both the MyICA mobile app and ICA website. Travellers can try the new features early on the ICA website from Aug 26.

ICA also reminded travellers that arrival card submission via its official channels is free.

The SGAC is an electronic arrival card for travellers entering Singapore, except those transferring through Singapore without immigration clearance and Singapore residents travelling through Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints.

Source: CNA/rk

Related Topics

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority e-arrival card
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