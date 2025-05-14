Singapore Badminton Hall, Jurong Hill Tower among 5 sites earmarked for conservation

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Badminton Hall along Guillemard Road and Jurong Hill Tower will be mooted for conservation by Singapore’s urban planning agency.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee said on Wednesday (May 14) that the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) will propose to conserve "significant buildings" at five sites, as part of its upcoming Draft Master Plan 2025.

The other three sites are:

The former Royal Malayan Navy Admin Block in Woodlands

Six blocks in Dakota Crescent estate

The two grandstands at Turf City in Bukit Timah

In a Facebook video on Wednesday, Mr Lee noted that the sites and buildings "help tell the story of Singapore's progress in the last 60 years", and their conservation is an "important way of anchoring our sense of place and identity as Singaporeans".

URA also said the sites and buildings reflect "significant aspects" of Singapore's development, underscoring its "strong, continued commitment to conservation".