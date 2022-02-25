First travellers from Batam arrive in Singapore under new vaccinated travel lane

SINGAPORE: Nearly 60 travellers from the Indonesian island of Batam arrived in Singapore on Friday (Feb 25) on the first day of the quarantine-free sea vaccinated travel lane (VTL) from Batam to Singapore.

At Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal, travellers were greeted with a warm welcome and a goodie bag containing items such as a fan and a pouch. There was a banner that read "Batamfast welcomes the First Sea VTL guests to Singapore!".

Among the travellers, 21 were Indonesians, according to Mr Chua Choon Leng, general manager of ferry operator Batamfast.

For Singaporean Steven Lim, who works for a manufacturing company based in Indonesia, this was a prime opportunity to visit his family back home.

The 69-year-old told CNA he was excited when he heard the news about the VTL.

“I actually went back to Singapore in January during Chinese New Year, but at the time, there was no VTL, so I had to be quarantined twice (once in Singapore and again on return to Batam),” said Mr Lim, who has been living in Batam for 17 years.

“So I decided to take this opportunity to go back to Singapore because this time I don’t need to quarantine,” he said. “It’s really much easier for us to return to Singapore now especially after being away for so long because of COVID-19.”

The sea VTL offers a faster way to return home, said Singaporean Emran Zainal.

When the travel arrangement was announced, he was in Batam visiting his wife and daughters, and had planned to return to Singapore via the air VTL. This involved flying from Batam to Jakarta, then from Jakarta to Singapore.

“I decided to cancel my VTL flight and change to the sea VTL instead because it’s so much faster and convenient,” he added.