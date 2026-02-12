Logo
Budget 2026 to be delivered by Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong
Stay updated on Singapore Budget 2026 as we follow PM Wong's key announcements on our live blog, or watch it live on CNA from 3.30pm.

12 Feb 2026 02:29PM
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver Singapore's 2026 Budget on Thursday (Feb 12).

This will be his second Budget as the country's prime minister.

In last year’s speech, Mr Wong set out a raft of measures to tackle immediate challenges for Singapore, while building the foundation for longer-term resilience.

Watch the Budget speech live on CNA from 3.30pm and follow our blog for all the announcements.

