How chess can break barriers for children with disabilities, one game at a time

SINGAPORE: More youth with disabilities should be exposed to chess, given its ability to break barriers and build self-confidence, said the CEO of the Singapore Chess Federation.

“We should have kids with disabilities learning chess at a young age and growing to love the game,” Mr Kevin Goh said at a para-chess showcase held last week.

“We have seen many successful programmes (on chess for people with disabilities) in many countries. Singapore is not one of them. I feel like we should try to do more,” he added.

While there is a weekly para-chess programme held in Singapore, it draws only a small group, he said.

“It has always struck me that we should be doing a lot more,” said Mr Goh, a Singaporean chess grandmaster who has been at the helm of the federation for about two years.

To that end, there are plans to teach the game to more children with disabilities and work with the International Chess Federation to stage a para-chess event in 2025.