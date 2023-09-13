Singapore-China bilateral projects can go beyond local and regional levels: Chan Chun Sing

BEIJING: Countries need to “build bridges and not walls” in order to navigate the many shared challenges in a highly interconnected world, Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing said during his four-day visit to China, which ends on Wednesday (Sep 13).

He called for closer international cooperation, and urged nations to play their roles in upholding and shaping the global rules in order to collectively progress ahead.

“We must work towards developing a multi-dimensional global cooperation system,” Mr Chan said on Tuesday during the opening ceremony of the Singapore-China Forum on Leadership in Beijing.

“(This is a) system that is anchored by the rules-based multilateral system, where all countries, big and small, play by the rules, have an interest to upkeep the rules and continuously refresh the rules for the new and emerging challenges.”