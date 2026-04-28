Singapore confiscates S$400,000 in criminal proceeds from Malaysian man

SINGAPORE: Nearly S$400,000 (US$313,000) seized from a Malaysian man has been forfeited to the state after investigations revealed that the cash constituted unlawful proceeds, police said on Monday (Apr 28).

Diong Gin Ing, 57, was convicted and sentenced to 10 months and 3 days’ jail on Mar 26, 2026, after pleading guilty to one count of possession of benefits of criminal conduct and one count of making an inaccurate declaration on cross-border movement of cash.

Following his conviction, the court on Apr 16 granted the prosecution’s application for the entire sum of seized cash to be forfeited to the state.

Diong was found with S$398,775 and RM1,621 in a bag in his car boot while entering Singapore through Tuas Checkpoint on May 23, 2025.

The case was detected during a cross-border cash reporting regime multi-agency joint operation, which involved the Specialised Fraud Investigation Branch of the police’s Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Diong did not make an accurate declaration of the money and was unable to provide a satisfactory account of its source

The cash was suspected to be unlawful proceeds and was subsequently seized for further investigations, police said.

CAD’s investigations later revealed that the cash was commission Diong had earned as a runner for illegal betting and unlicensed moneylending activities in Malaysia.

“Singapore takes a serious view of criminals attempting to move proceeds from unlawful activity through our jurisdiction,” said CAD director Peggy Pao.

“The forfeiture of the entire sum of cash in this case demonstrates our commitment to deprive criminals of their ill-gotten gains,” she said, adding that Singapore will not tolerate any transnational criminals or money laundering.

All travellers arriving and departing Singapore must declare the physical movement of any physical currency and bearer negotiable instruments exceeding S$20,000 or its equivalent in foreign currency into or out of Singapore.

If convicted for failing to report or accurately report the movement of currency or bearer negotiable instruments exceeding S$20,000, offenders face a fine of up to S$50,000 or up to three years’ jail or both.

A confiscation order may also be issued for any part of the cash relating to the offence.