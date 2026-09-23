Singapore's core inflation rises to nearly two-year high of 2.2% in August

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s core inflation rose to 2.2 per cent year-on-year in August, up from 2 per cent in July, according to official data released on Wednesday (Sep 23).

The figure is the highest since September 2024.

This was driven by higher inflation for services, retail and other goods and food, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a joint media release.

On a month-on-month basis, core prices - which exclude accommodation and private transport – increased by 0.3 per cent in August.

Overall inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index-All Items, increased to 2.3 per cent in August from 2.2 per cent in July, due to higher core inflation which more than offset lower private transport inflation.

On a month-on-month basis, overall inflation - which excludes non-consumption expenditures such as purchases of houses, shares and other financial assets and income taxes – increased by 0.6 per cent in August.