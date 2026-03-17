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Singapore Courts warn of scam involving fake court orders
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Singapore

Singapore Courts warn of scam involving fake court orders

The fraudulent court orders would instruct victims to transfer money to a bank account to avoid legal action.

Singapore Courts warn of scam involving fake court orders

A copy of a fraudulent court order. (Photo: SG Courts)

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17 Mar 2026 11:55AM
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SINGAPORE: The Singapore Courts (SG Courts) on Tuesday (Mar 17) warned the public of a scam involving fake court orders and fund transfers.

SG Courts said it had been alerted to a scam involving court orders that instructed victims to transfer money to a bank account to avoid legal action.

It advised members of the public that SG Courts documents, such as a court order, do not include unsolicited payment instructions such as requests to transfer funds to bank accounts via messaging apps or email.

The documents will also not have mismatched branding, such as the use of logos from other agencies on an alleged court document. It would also not contain urgent threats that demand immediate payment to avoid arrest.

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SG Courts, which comprises the Supreme Court, State Courts and Family Justice Courts, also said in its media advisory that it does not issue documents such as court orders via WhatsApp, Telegram, or personal email.

It also said that it will also not ask for bank login credentials or fund transfers from members of the public via phone or email.

"Any legitimate court order issued by SG Courts can be verified via the Authentic Court Orders portal using the unique QR code or access code found on the court order," SG Courts said.

SG Courts also advised the public to contact the courts directly through official channels or call the ScamShield helpline if they have received a suspicious notice.

The number of scam cases in Singapore fell 27.6 per cent in 2025, with 37,308 such cases last year, down from the 51,501 cases recorded in 2024.

Scams accounted for the majority of the total scam and cybercrime cases last year.

Source: CNA/fh(rj)

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